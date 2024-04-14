×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli goes up to Rohit Sharma, surprises India captain with THIS ACT on the field

In a compelling moment during MI vs RCB, Virat Kohli instigates a surprise act with Rohit Sharma, catching the attention of onlookers.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an exhilarating match at Wankhede Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a challenging target of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, Faf du Plessis impressed with a commendable 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quickfire 50 off 26 deliveries. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed exceptional batting prowess, achieving the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, led by Ishan Kishan's explosive 69 off 34 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 52 off 19 deliveries. The Player of the Match title was rightfully awarded to MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a spectacular performance, securing 5 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs. 

Also Read: India captain Rohit Sharma tells Ed Sheeran his retirement plans

Virat Kohli surprises Rohit Sharma during MI vs RCB match 

Despite being one-sided, the Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match provided a lot of entertainment, with Dinesh Karthik's creative batting and Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular performance.

There were some interesting conversations between players from both teams during the action. A lighthearted interjection from Rohit Sharma to Dinesh Karthik over the forthcoming T20 World Cup lightened the serious contest.

The match's amusing moments were enhanced by Virat Kohli's hilarious answer to the crowd's cry of "Kohli ko bowling do!" Social media fans were drawn to a specific conversation between the two contemporary batting maestros, though.

Cricket fans were curious about an exchange between Kohli and Rohit that took the former MI captain and pundits by surprise before the start of the second over in the RCB's chase. 

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah gives his real thoughts on RCB performance for MI

Virat Kohli recently gave a reflection on his cricket career and highlighted his long-standing partnership with Rohit Sharma. Kohli spoke fondly of their long-lasting friendship that has developed during the roughly 15–16 years that they have played together. Virat Kohli said: 

“We (I and Rohit Sharma) played together in the last 15-16 years. It’s been amazing journey we’ve shared together. We never thought that we would be left with 2-3 senior players. It’s been a great journey together,” 

“I have seen Rohit Sharma’s growth as a player and everything he has done in his career. Now he is leading the Indian team, it has been amazing,” Kohli added.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

