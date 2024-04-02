×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 12:36 IST

'There's one thing you should know...': Hardik's FIRST reaction on social media after hate campaign

IPL: There was no letup in crowd hostility towards Hardik Pandya with fans booing the Mumbai Indians skipper as he walked out for toss against Rajasthan Royals.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hardik Pandya has had a torrid time since returning to Mumbai Indians as captain in IPL 2024. After replacing Rohit Sharma as MI skipper, Hardik has led MI to three straight losses in the Indian Premier League with the latest defeat coming against Rajasthan Royals. in the MI vs RR match, Mumbai looked absolutely hapless at the Wankhede Stadium as they lost the match inside 15.3 overs after scoring just 125 runs. 

On top of that, there was no letup in crowd hostility towards Hardik with fans booing the Mumbai Indians skipper as he walked out for toss in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, even as chants of 'Rohit… Rohit' reverberated across the Wankhede Stadium. Pandya tried to do his best with the bat in hand, as he managed to quickly turn the jeers into cheers with half a dozen boundaries during a 21-ball 34, which lifted his team from 20/4 to 76/5 in the 10th over but his entertaining knock came to an end. In fact, the cheers from around the ground were as loud as any when Pandya smashed his first four, a far cry from the evening's hostile reception.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya reacted to Mumbai's loss to Rajasthan on Monday and assured the fans that they'll keep fighting till the end.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma FINALLY stands up for Hardik, takes action against constant hate for Pandya

Advertisement

MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya loses third straight game as Mumbai captain

The 29-year-old Pandya, who replaced Rohit as the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the lead-up to the tournament, has already been subjected to crowd's anger over the franchise's decision regarding leadership during the team's previous two away games at Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Pandya was booed by a section of the crowd before the toss when he was doing rounds of the field as a warm-up exercise.

Advertisement

The flamboyant all-rounder was then booed again when his named was announced at the time of the toss, to which Pandya only smiled as loud chants in support of the former Mumbai skipper Rohit filled the venue.

The jeers continued as Pandya began speaking after losing the toss to Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson, forcing presenter Sanjay Manjrekar to ask the crowd to "behave".

Advertisement

Right at that moment, Rohit, in his training kit, was meeting his former teammate Harbhajan Singh who was at the field as one of the commentators doing the pre-match show.

If the relentless booing was not enough, Pandya again found himself at the receiving end of crowd's displeasure, especially from the Sachin Tendulkar stand when he walked out to bat with his team reeling at 20/4 in the fourth over.

Advertisement

Later, a video surfaced in which Rohit seemed to be asking the crowd to stop booing his successor.

"The day Hardik wins a game for MI by contributing big, he'll walk into the Wankhede to a hero's welcome! Wankhede will soon chant 'Navratri maa Daandiya, Wankhede maa Pandya'," said Nish Navalkar, a member of the 'North Stand Gang' at the iconic venue.

Advertisement

Additionally, as per officials here, the fans were allowed inside the stadium only after their banners were confiscated due to an election commission directive given to the Mumbai police.

However, there was an element of miscommunication as well as misinterpretation since the directive was about not allowing political banners but fans complained on social media about all banners being taken away.

Advertisement

There were, nevertheless, a few fans who were able to carry their banners inside. 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Denied Lok Sabha Ticket, Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad May Join Congress Today

Ajay Nishad to Join Cong

a minute ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Ex-IND cricketer on MI

2 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

4 minutes ago
BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha assembly polls

BJP List of Odisha Polls

4 minutes ago
Amit Shah Has No Moral Rights to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Congress Slams BJP

4 minutes ago
Tips To Understand Your Hair Type

Understanding Hair Type

5 minutes ago
Yathindra Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Barbara Baldavin

Barbara Baldavin Dies

12 minutes ago
Tesla vs BYD EV sales

BYD sales decline

13 minutes ago
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik's FIRST reaction

15 minutes ago
Ramdev

SC Raps Patanjali

18 minutes ago
Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

Noida Murder

22 minutes ago
Yoga Poses To Increase Concentration

Yoga For Concentration

24 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Passes Through Mumbai's 'Marvelous' Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan

26 minutes ago
Summer colour combinations

Summer Colour Combos

26 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR match

Rohit Sharma and Hardik

35 minutes ago
tennis ball

US ATP Tour

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World16 hours ago

  4. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo