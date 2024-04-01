Advertisement

Aakash Chopra, former India opener, suggests that a significant innings from Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma in their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals could alleviate the pressure on his captain, Hardik Pandya. As Mumbai Indians aim for their first victory of the season, they are set to face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Also Read: CSK vs DC: David Warner STUNNED, MS Dhoni in DISBELIEF after Pathirana's ASTONISHING feat vs Delhi

Advertisement

Following the controversial decision to replace Rohit Sharma, a five-time IPL-winning captain, with Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians have found themselves in a challenging position in IPL 2024. They have suffered back-to-back defeats in their initial two matches, losing narrowly to Hardik's former team, the Gujarat Titans, and then facing a comprehensive loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As a result, Mumbai Indians currently occupy the last position in the 10-team points table. Despite it being early in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league, the pressure is mounting on Hardik Pandya's side to end their losing streak and improve their Net Run Rate, which is currently the lowest in the league. MI will aim to end the losing streak in front of their fans at the Wankhede.

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra explains why Hardik needs Rohit's help

Ahead of the match, Aakash Chopra, a former India cricketer turned commentator, has said that Rohit Sharma will have to play a brilliant innings at the top of the order to release the pressure from Hardik Pandya.

"Let me start once again with Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma has looked in good form. He was batting well in the last match and the match before that as well. I agree he will have Nandre Burger and Trent Boult in front of him but this battle needs to be won from the top. So I am playing a punt on Rohit Sharma once again. A big knock from Rohit Sharma and the pressure on Hardik Pandya the captain will be released slightly," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Also Read: RCB strive for team improvement as LSG keeps watch on KL Rahul's Fitness

In their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians conceded 277 runs, the highest innings total in the history of the IPL. Although they managed to reach 246/5 in 20 overs, the Hardik Pandya-led side still lost the game by 31 runs.

Advertisement



