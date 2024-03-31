Advertisement

Since Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians, he has been the target of internet taunts. After MI lost their opening two IPL 2024 games and has yet to win the championship, the pressure mounted. It will be more difficult for Pandya to lead the team through this challenging season opening because of the strong criticism he is seeing on social media. On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Mumbai Indians will host the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has categorically denied reports that more police officers would be sent in to keep an eye on spectators who appear to be targeting Hardik Pandya. According to the most recent updates, a Mumbai Cricket Association official rejected these allegations as hearsay without any supporting evidence.

Early rumours suggested that the Mumbai Cricket Association will take strict measures to stop any abuse of Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya during Monday, April 1's IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

First, a report from Lokmat Times said that the MCA was implementing stricter security measures to protect Hardik Pandya from any crowd disruptions for the home game of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

The information supplied by Lokmat Marathi illuminated the purported security procedures and went into further detail about the situation. Report from March 30, 2024:



“MCA has bolstered security and will closely monitor the crowd during the match. Anyone caught harassing or trolling Pandya will be detained and potentially ejected from the stadium. Still, police have the considerable challenge of containing Pandya’s critics among the spectators before Mumbai’s first home game against the Rajasthan Royals.”

MCA Representatives Dispel Speculation About Adding More Police

A report from the Hindu sports journalist made it clear that representatives of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have denied reports that they will be sending more cops to keep an eye on spectators. The MCA spokesman declared these accusations to be "baseless rumours" and reiterated the MCA's pledge to follow BCCI regulations about crowd behaviour. The report read:

“MCA officials have quashed speculative reports of deploying additional police force to keep a check on spectators heckling Hardik Pandya at MI's first home on Monday.

According to an office-bearer, these are "baseless rumours" and the MCA will continue to follow the “BCCI guidelines on crowd behaviour”

After Hardik Pandya took over as Mumbai Indians captain in place of Rohit Sharma, criticism about the player began to surface. At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, during the Mumbai Indians' opening game against the Gujarat Titans, Pandya was subjected to jeers from the crowd.

The 30-year-old received similar roars from the audience when the Mumbai Indians played SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. After losing the IPL 2024 season twice in a row, Pandya's inability to quiet his detractors has been made clear.

In the first two games, the cricketer from Baroda has encountered difficulties with the bat and the ball. In two games, he scored 35 runs at an average of 17.5, with a strike percentage of 145.83. Furthermore, he took just one wicket in seven overs, demonstrating a dismal economy rate of 10.86.

