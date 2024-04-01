×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:53 IST

MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma OUT on a first-ball DUCK in Hardik Pandya's first home game as Mumbai captain

This was Mumbai's first game at Wankhede and everyone expected Rohit Sharma to treat the crowd to a masterclass. But it turned out to be an anti-climax.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma fails to fire at Wankhede
MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma fails to fire at Wankhede | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • 2 min read
Fans came in hoards to see their favourite batter Rohit Sharma score runs at the Wankhede Stadium. This was Mumbai's first game at their home stadium and everyone expected Rohit to treat the crowd to a masterclass. But it turned out to be an anti-climax as Rohit got out on a golden duck in the MI vs RR match. 

Rohit is known to have problems against left-arm seamers and it again proved to be his downfall in IPL 2024 match. Trent Boult bowled an unplayable delivery which cut a little away and Rohit edged that to Sanju Samson, who took a superb catch behind the stumps.

MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma gets out for a duck

ALSO READ | MI vs RR today cricket match updates 

ALSO READ | BEHAVE: Sanjay Manjrekar openly TELLS Mumbai crowd to 'BEHAVE' at MI vs RR toss, fans lash out

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Monday.

While MI decided to go with the same playing XI of their previous match, RR brought in Nandre Burger in place of Sandeep Sharma, who is not fit.

The two teams are coming into the match following contrasting results. While RR have registered two wins so far, MI have lost both their matches to lie at the bottom of the points table.

MI vs RR Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

(with PTI inputs)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:53 IST

