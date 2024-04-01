Advertisement

Fans came in hoards to see their favourite batter Rohit Sharma score runs at the Wankhede Stadium. This was Mumbai's first game at their home stadium and everyone expected Rohit to treat the crowd to a masterclass. But it turned out to be an anti-climax as Rohit got out on a golden duck in the MI vs RR match.

Rohit is known to have problems against left-arm seamers and it again proved to be his downfall in IPL 2024 match. Trent Boult bowled an unplayable delivery which cut a little away and Rohit edged that to Sanju Samson, who took a superb catch behind the stumps.

Advertisement

MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma gets out for a duck

ALSO READ | MI vs RR today cricket match updates

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma ball by ball 0(1) vs RR IPL2024 72050FPS pic.twitter.com/e3XlNUn2co — SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) April 1, 2024

ALSO READ | BEHAVE: Sanjay Manjrekar openly TELLS Mumbai crowd to 'BEHAVE' at MI vs RR toss, fans lash out

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Monday.

Advertisement

While MI decided to go with the same playing XI of their previous match, RR brought in Nandre Burger in place of Sandeep Sharma, who is not fit.

The two teams are coming into the match following contrasting results. While RR have registered two wins so far, MI have lost both their matches to lie at the bottom of the points table.

Advertisement

MI vs RR Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

(with PTI inputs)