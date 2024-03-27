×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

'Despite giving 5 IPL titles to MI, Rohit lost captaincy. Hardik is going to get..': Ex-India player

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain before the start of IPL 2024. Hardik was heavily booed by fans in Ahmedabad in MI vs GT match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image: JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Hardik Pandya received a very hostile reception when he returned to Gujarat Titans' home ground in Ahmedabad after leaving for Mumbai Indians. Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain before the start of IPL 2024. Hardik was heavily booed by fans in Ahmedabad when the side played against his former franchise GT on Sunday. Very rarely do you see an Indian cricketer being booed in India but the atmosphere was palpable in MI vs GT match.

Things got worse for Hardik as MI lost the match by six runs. Hardik will return to Mumbai when MI will take on Rajasthan Royals in their first home game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday next week. And former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary expects Mumbai Indians captain to be booed a "bit louder" when MI plays its first home IPL game at the Wankhede. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 'MI would be learning from mistakes': Anil Kumble highlights Hardik Pandya's BIG BLUNDER in IPL 2024

‘I think it has not gone down well with the fans’

"...you have to see how he gets welcomed here in Mumbai because I think he is going to get booed a bit louder here...Because as a fan, Mumbai fan or a Rohit Sharma fan, nobody expected that captaincy will be given to Hardik," Tiwary told PTI Videos in an interview.

"And despite Rohit giving five trophies to Mumbai Indians, he has to lose the captaincy. I don't know what are the reasons but I think it has not gone down well with the fans. And that is the reaction which you see on the field," he explained.

Advertisement

Tiwary is, however, impressed with how Pandya has dealt with fan backlash.

"...knowing him, whatever I have been observing of late through television, that despite getting booed, he kept his calm, he kept his nerve, which is the sign of a good temperament," he said.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old, who is the sports minister of West Bengal, said Pandya will have to cut out the noise and focus on his performance so that he is in good shape for the T20 World Cup starting June 1 in the Americas.

"I believe even if he was not booed, he has to perform well to get into the Indian team to play the World Cup. Because it is important for all the players to perform well and be fit as well to be available for selection.

Advertisement

"And him being the number one all-rounder...obviously he has to be in form and to be in form he has to perform," he said.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma IRRITATED by Hardik Pandya, scolds him as he hugs him; check Akash Ambani's reaction

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Tiwary keenly observing how Delhi Capitals is handling Rishabh Pant's comeback

Tiwary competed for the Delhi franchise in the IPL and he is keenly observing how his former team is handling Rishabh Pant's comeback from a life-threatening car accident in 2022.

Advertisement

He believes the big-hitter would be back to his devastating best very soon thanks to the unflinching support of the franchise.

"First of all, he's not going to be any burden. In fact, it's going to be more positive impact which he brings along with him because as a player, he's one of the most talented cricketers in India, in fact in the world cricket right now," he pointed out.

Advertisement

"Obviously in the first game, he did not look at his fluent best but that is obvious because it's not easy after coming back from injury...But the intent was good from him. With a few more matches, he will be back in his elements as a match-winner," Tiwary said.

Tiwary said the backing of coach Ricky Ponting and mentor Sourav Ganguly has been a key factor in aiding Pant's comeback.

Advertisement

"From last year itself, the coach of the team, Ricky Ponting, brought him into the dugout...if we all can recollect, two months ago, Sourav Ganguly said that he's going to be the captain.

"So when the mentor and the coach wants him in the team from very early, that means they are not thinking him as a burden. Even if he doesn't score runs, he is still their captain, he is their leader," he said. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Election Commission

EC Issues Notices

a minute ago
Online Education

Searching new avenues

a minute ago
exam results

TANCET Results Tomorrow

2 minutes ago
CEO Dhruv Agarwala before and after weight loss

CEO Dhruv Agarwala

5 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Parents React

7 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals team

Problems worsen for DC

8 minutes ago
UK homeowners and businesses resilient to high interest rates, BoE says

UK resilient to rates

9 minutes ago
LS Polls: BJP Releases Star Campaigners List Including PM Modi, Amit Shah For Uttarakhand

bjp

9 minutes ago
The rupee's decline was exacerbated by the weakening offshore Chinese yuan and Japanese yen

Rupee hits record low

10 minutes ago
akhilesh yadav

Akhilesh Out of LS Race

12 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

13 minutes ago
Amit Soussana, right, embraced by a friend in front of her destroyed house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

news

14 minutes ago
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama

chinese nationals

17 minutes ago
Goldman Sachs

Goldman raises RIL TP

17 minutes ago
Bachelor's trip

Tips For Bachelor's Trip

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

20 minutes ago
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku

Rinku Likely to Join BJP

22 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Why Dhoni at No.8?

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News17 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo