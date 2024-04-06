×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Michael Hussey said CSK fear only one captain Rohit Sharma & he is no longer captain? Know the TRUTH

Did Michael Hussey truly state that CSK only fears Rohit Sharma, the captain and that Sharma is no longer captain? Recognise reality

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma | Image:IPL, AP
  • 2 min read
Friday's IPL match saw the Chennai Super Kings post a total of 165/5 in 20 overs, with standout performances from Shivam Dube (45 off 24) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 off 30). In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target, scoring 166/4 in 18.1 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Aiden Markram's impressive 50 off 36 and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 37 off 12 were instrumental in the Sunrisers' victory. Notably, Abhishek Sharma was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round contribution. The Toss was won by Sunrisers who elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Did Michael Hussey take a dig at Rohit Sharma during the mid-innings interview of SRH vs CSK?

There was a piece of fake news that went viral on Friday that former Chennai Super Kings player and current batting coach, Michael Hussey, humorously commented on the absence of Rohit Sharma as a formidable captain for Mumbai Indians in the current Indian Premier League. 

The FAKE piece that went viral: 

Question during mid-innings chat: “Which captain does the CSK management fear?”

Mike Hussey: “To be honest, this year, no one. There is only one captain who has beaten us in finals, and he is no longer captain. You know who I'm talking about”

This piece of statement is false as Michael Hussey did not mention anything about Mumbai Indians or Rohit Sharma, nor did he mention anything about the captaincy change in MI. This can be confirmed after watching the mid-innings interview of Michael Hussey that is posted on IPL’s official website. 

After losing to SRH by 6 wickets, CSK will now be seen in action against KKR on Monday, April 8, 2024. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Whatsapp logo