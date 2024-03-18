Advertisement

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan, renowned for his witty and humorous posts on social media, found himself in the midst of controversy yet again as he inadvertently jinxed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024 season with his latest tweet.

Michael Vaughan's 'WPL-IPL Double' statement jinxes RCB ahead of IPL 2024

In his tweet, Michael Vaughan extended his congratulations to the RCB women's team for their stellar performance in clinching the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title, defeating Delhi Capitals by a convincing margin of 8 wickets. This victory marked a historic moment for the RCB franchise, as it was their maiden title win across all competitions.

However, Michael Vaughan's seemingly innocuous post took an unexpected turn when he proceeded to suggest that RCB's men's team could achieve a 'double' by winning the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Notably, RCB's men's team has famously never lifted the coveted IPL trophy, despite numerous attempts over the years.

Fans were quick to point out the potential jinx embedded in Vaughan's statement, highlighting his track record of inadvertently cursing teams and players with his predictions. Vaughan's tendency to make bold declarations on social media, often accompanied by humorous banter, has earned him a reputation for causing 'jinxes' in the world of cricket.

Fantastic tournament .. Well deserved win for @RCBTweets !! Now can the Men do the double !!! This could be the year … https://t.co/1yjDWD3wFo — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 17, 2024

RCB fans, in particular, were wary of Vaughan's proclamation, expressing their apprehension over the possibility of his words casting a negative spell on their team's fortunes in the upcoming IPL season. Given RCB's history of falling short in IPL title pursuits, fans were understandably cautious about embracing Vaughan's prediction with optimism.

Common man don’t jinx it — Ramesh Natarajan (@rmshnatarajan) March 17, 2024

Ab isne bol diya 🤣🤣 nhi jeetne waale — Shravan (@Sanhin5) March 17, 2024

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to kickstart on March 22 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (CSK vs RCB).

