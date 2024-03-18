×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Michael Vaughan jinxes RCB ahead of IPL 2024 with 'WPL-IPL double' statement

Michael Vaughan's tendency to make bold declarations on social media has earned him a reputation for causing 'jinxes' in the world of cricket.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Michael Vaughan and RCB men's team
Michael Vaughan and RCB men's team | Image:X/RCB
  • 2 min read
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan, renowned for his witty and humorous posts on social media, found himself in the midst of controversy yet again as he inadvertently jinxed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024 season with his latest tweet.

Also Read: WATCH | Virat Kohli LITERALLY dances on video call as he celebrates RCB's win in WPL 2024 final

Michael Vaughan's 'WPL-IPL Double' statement jinxes RCB ahead of IPL 2024

In his tweet, Michael Vaughan extended his congratulations to the RCB women's team for their stellar performance in clinching the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title, defeating Delhi Capitals by a convincing margin of 8 wickets. This victory marked a historic moment for the RCB franchise, as it was their maiden title win across all competitions.

However, Michael Vaughan's seemingly innocuous post took an unexpected turn when he proceeded to suggest that RCB's men's team could achieve a 'double' by winning the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Notably, RCB's men's team has famously never lifted the coveted IPL trophy, despite numerous attempts over the years.

Fans were quick to point out the potential jinx embedded in Vaughan's statement, highlighting his track record of inadvertently cursing teams and players with his predictions. Vaughan's tendency to make bold declarations on social media, often accompanied by humorous banter, has earned him a reputation for causing 'jinxes' in the world of cricket.

Also Read: Celebrations galore in Bengaluru streets after RCB-W end a 16 year-long wait for a title at WPL 2024

RCB fans, in particular, were wary of Vaughan's proclamation, expressing their apprehension over the possibility of his words casting a negative spell on their team's fortunes in the upcoming IPL season. Given RCB's history of falling short in IPL title pursuits, fans were understandably cautious about embracing Vaughan's prediction with optimism.

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to kickstart on March 22 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (CSK vs RCB). 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

