'Everything's better since she turned up': Mitchell Starc's comment for wife Healy melts internet

Australian pace sensation Mitchell Starc faced intense scrutiny after a rocky start to the IPL 2024 season due to the massive price tag that he fetched in the auctions. Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for an astounding Rs. 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auctions.

Mitchell Starc credits wife Alyssa Healy for success in IPL 2024

In his first two games, he conceded over 100 runs without taking a single wicket, raising questions about his hefty price tag. However, Mitchell Starc silenced his critics with stellar performances in the later stages of the tournament, particularly in Qualifier 1 and Final. On both occasions, he was named the Player of the Match.

Mitchell Starc attributed his remarkable turnaround to his wife, Alyssa Healy, who joined him in the later stages of the IPL 2024. "Everything's better since Alyssa (Healy) has turned up," Starc remarked to Star Sports after the final.

In the IPL 2024 final on May 26, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bat. Riding high on his recent success, Mitchell Starc delivered a match-winning performance, dismantling Abhishek Sharma’s stumps and dismissing Rahul Tripathi during the powerplay. SRH struggled to recover and posted a modest total of 113, which KKR chased down comfortably to secure their third IPL title.

KKR won the match by 8 wickets as they chased down the target in 10.3 overs. KKR's ended its IPL-winning drought after 10 long years. Starc played a crucial role in the team's success this season. Mitchell Starc will next be seen in action during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. He will be representing Australia in the marquee competition starting June 2.