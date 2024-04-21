'1,00,000 at MCG DON'T STAND A CHANCE against CSK fans': Mitchell Starc on Dhoni's Chennai fanbase

Advertisement

In a recent revelation that highlights the unparalleled adoration for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) fast bowler Mitchell Starc expressed his astonishment at the electrifying atmosphere that surrounds the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) veteran wicketkeeper-batter. Starc's observations came to light during an interview on the LiSTNR SPORT YouTube channel, where he opened up about the overwhelming support and enthusiasm MS Dhoni commands, even at the age of 42.

Mitchell Starc, who recently became the most expensive player ever sold in the history of the IPL, confessed that despite not watching every game, he has been captivated by the fervor of CSK matches, both at home and away. He highlighted the conspicuous sea of yellow that fills the stadiums, symbolizing the unwavering loyalty and passion of the CSK fanbase towards the former captain, MS Dhoni.

Reflecting on a match against CSK at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Mitchell Starc was left awestruck by the deafening roar that resonated throughout the arena as MS Dhoni stepped onto the crease to bat. “We played Chennai in Chennai, I am not sure I’ve ever heard anything like that when he [Dhoni] came out to bat,” Starc remarked, emphasizing the extraordinary level of excitement and anticipation surrounding Dhoni's appearance.

Mitchell Starc opens up on MS Dhoni's popularity in Chennai

Mitchell Starc's astonishment reached new heights when he compared the overwhelming response Dhoni receives in Chennai to the atmosphere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), renowned for its vast capacity, grandeur, and incredible history. Despite the MCG's ability to accommodate a staggering 1,00,000 spectators, Starc firmly believes that the thunderous reception Dhoni garners in Chennai, with a crowd of approximately 35,000, is incomparable and unparalleled.

“That stadium only holds about 30,000 people and the noise was…we are all on the field and it was actually nothing I’ve ever heard of on a sporting field playing or watching. A hundred thousand people at MCG doesn’t stand a chance against 35 thousand at Chennai when Dhoni comes to bat – it’s ridiculous,” Starc added, further emphasizing Dhoni's unique and unparalleled appeal that transcends boundaries and resonates deeply with cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

