Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes there is no reason why MS Dhoni shouldn't play in the next IPL season, considering his impressive form, fitness, and ability to hit big shots effortlessly. Speculation has been swirling that Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, might have played his last game this season.

Mohammad Kaif backs MS Dhoni to play in IPL 2025

Despite undergoing surgery last year to address a knee injury, the former CSK skipper had a remarkable season, scoring 161 runs in 73 balls at a striking rate of 220.55. He also performed well behind the stumps. Mohammad Kaif, a former teammate of MS Dhoni, is confident that the 42-year-old still has plenty to offer and can continue playing at a high level.

"Personally, I don't think he's done, he could not win the game (last league match against RCB). In the last over after hitting a six, he got out. You could make out seeing his body language that he seemed very disappointed not winning the game for CSK," Mohammad Kaif said on Star Sports.

"Why he should not come back? He is fit, he is scoring runs and hitting sixes, and there's no reason to stop playing... it's up to him, we can't say with Dhoni what's his plan," Kaif added.

During the must-win match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MS Dhoni scored 25 off 13 balls but couldn't help his side win the game. RCB won the match by 27 runs to book a place in the IPL 2024 Playoffs. It is being speculated that Dhoni might announce his retirement before the start of the next IPL season. However, nothing can be confirmed as of yet.

(With PTI inputs)

