Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticized the umpire's decision to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday. Kaif took to his official Twitter handle to slam the umpiring standards in the IPL 2024 season.

During RCB's chase of 223, Virat Kohli was in explosive form, hitting two massive sixes in his brief innings of 18 runs off 7 balls. He was caught and bowled by Harshit Rana off what appeared to be a full toss, initially believed to be a beamer, in the third over at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Mohammed Kaif opens up on Virat Kohli controversy

Mohammed Kaif weighed in on the controversial decision, describing the ball as an "unplayable beamer" and criticized the umpiring standards. He also referenced a decision during the Chennai Super Kings' match against Lucknow Super Giants where a ball passing under MS Dhoni's bat was declared a wide because it pitched outside the line.

"Clear unplayable beamer gets Kohli out and a ball that passed under Dhoni's bat declared wide. Cameras, replays, technology but still such mistakes being made. Poor umpiring," Mohammed Kaif commented on X.

Clear unplayable beamer gets Kohli out and a ball that passed under Dhoni's bat declared wide. Cameras, replays, technology but still such mistakes being made. Poor umpiring. pic.twitter.com/NGqxdbIHPl — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif)

Virat Kohli's reaction to the post has also gone viral.

Virat Kohli likes Mohammed Kaif's post criticising umpiring standards in IPL 2024.



Kohli's dismissal during the match between KKR and RCB on Sunday became a talking point. Kaif took to social media to express his disappointment with 'poor umpiring'.#ViratKohli #RCB… pic.twitter.com/XGOvqt3WWS — Republic Sports (R. Sports) (@republic_sports)

Unhappy with the on-field decision, RCB's star batsman referred the decision to the third umpire. After reviewing the footage, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision, confirming Virat Kohli's dismissal. Kohli seemed furious with the decision and was even seen hitting a dustbin and smashing his bat on the ground on his way to the pavilion.

Frustrated and visibly upset, Kohli remonstrated on the field before reluctantly walking off as the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated. On his way back to the pavilion, Kohli confronted one of the on-field umpires, vehemently disputing his dismissal. In his frustration, the RCB captain was seen hitting his bat on the ground and knocking over a trash can with his gloves.

RCB failed to chase down a target of 223 and fell short by just 1 run. Karn Sharma tried his best in the end by hitting three consecutive sixes off Mitchell Starc's bowling to take RCB closer to the finish line. However, Starc got better off Sharma as he dismissed him with 1 ball remaining.