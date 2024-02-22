Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Mohammad Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: After Hardik Pandya, BIG BLOW to Gujarat Titans!

India pacer Mohammad Shami was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a left ankle injury which would require surgery in the UK.

Republic Sports Desk
Shami out of IPL 2024
Shami out of IPL 2024 | Image:PTI
Gujarat Titans have been dealt a massive blow as pacer Mohammad Shami has reportedly been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2024, set to commence on March 22. PTI reported that Shami was ruled out of IPL due to left ankle injury which would require surgery in the UK.

33-year-old Shami hasn't played cricket since India's defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023. He is also not part of the ongoing Test series against England.

Shami to leave for UK shortly

"Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon.

"But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous World Cup campaign with 24 wickets, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

Shami, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.

The development raises a question mark about the injury rehabilitation management programme planned by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for Shami.

Now it is highly unlikely that the pace bowling artist would be able to make a comeback before India's Test matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand (October November).

His target could be the marquee away series against Australia.

People in the know of things believe that the NCA's conservative line of thinking has not worked in Shami's case.

"Shami should have gone directly for surgery and that should have been NCA's call. Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well and that's what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia," the source said. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

