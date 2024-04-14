Advertisement

Mumbai Indians (MI) fired off all their jets when they went against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium. MI came out as the stronger force and excelled with the bat and the ball. Jasprit Bumrah was the hero of the first innings as he breathed fire and took a fifer. The pacer's spell was so phenomenal that RCB was left in shambles as they lost eight wickets. Siraj was so spellbound after Bumrah's showcase that he showcased a massive sign of respect for the MI bowler after the match.

Also Read: 'You can't be a one-trick pony': Jasprit Bumrah gives his real thoughts on RCB performance for MI

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj shows his respect towards Jasprit Bumrah , bows to him after his immaculate spell at MI vs RCB match

At the MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah put up a breathtaking performance with the ball. The star-pacer took out key players like Virat Kohli and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis as he took a fifer against the visitors. In a team that has had a bowler deficit, Bumrah has been one of the key aspects for MI in terms of bowling, and he made sure to not disappoint the fans at home. The MI pacer's spell was so beautiful that RCB's Mohammed Siraj was left spellbound.

Advertisement

After the match, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared a moment on the pitch. Siraj bowed in front of Bumrah, and both of them also embraced each other with a warm hug. A video has gone viral on IPL's official X (formerly Twitter) account which shows Siraj praising the MI bowler for an outstanding performance.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Is this Gully Cricket or professional cricket': IPL 2024 umpiring in MI vs RCB match gets BLASTED

During his outstanding 21/5 statistics, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, twice achieving a hat-trick. Despite their best efforts, RCB was unable to muster a convincing 196/8 thanks to captain Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik's cameo, but the score was insufficient.

Advertisement

After Jasprit Bumrah's incredible five-wicket haul, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan delivered the pyrotechnics at bat as the Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets to win their second IPL 2024 season.