×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

WATCH | Mohammed Siraj bows down to Bumrah after his fiery spell at Wankhede, gesture wins hearts

Mohammed Siraj was so awestruck after witnessing Jasprit Bumrah's bowling spell that he showed the ultimate sign of respect by bowing to him, after the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah | Image: X/@IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians (MI) fired off all their jets when they went against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium. MI came out as the stronger force and excelled with the bat and the ball. Jasprit Bumrah was the hero of the first innings as he breathed fire and took a fifer. The pacer's spell was so phenomenal that RCB was left in shambles as they lost eight wickets. Siraj was so spellbound after Bumrah's showcase that he showcased a massive sign of respect for the MI bowler after the match.   

Also Read: 'You can't be a one-trick pony': Jasprit Bumrah gives his real thoughts on RCB performance for MI

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj shows his respect towards Jasprit Bumrah, bows to him after his immaculate spell at MI vs RCB match 

At the MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah put up a breathtaking performance with the ball. The star-pacer took out key players like Virat Kohli and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis as he took a fifer against the visitors. In a team that has had a bowler deficit, Bumrah has been one of the key aspects for MI in terms of bowling, and he made sure to not disappoint the fans at home. The MI pacer's spell was so beautiful that RCB's Mohammed Siraj was left spellbound.

Advertisement

After the match, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared a moment on the pitch. Siraj bowed in front of Bumrah, and both of them also embraced each other with a warm hug. A video has gone viral on IPL's official X (formerly Twitter) account which shows Siraj praising the MI bowler for an outstanding performance.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Is this Gully Cricket or professional cricket': IPL 2024 umpiring in MI vs RCB match gets BLASTED

During his outstanding 21/5 statistics, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, twice achieving a hat-trick. Despite their best efforts, RCB was unable to muster a convincing 196/8 thanks to captain Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik's cameo, but the score was insufficient.

Advertisement

After Jasprit Bumrah's incredible five-wicket haul, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan delivered the pyrotechnics at bat as the Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets to win their second IPL 2024 season.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

4 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

5 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

6 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

12 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

13 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

14 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

21 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

25 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

26 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

26 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

27 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

28 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

29 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

29 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

29 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

29 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

37 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo