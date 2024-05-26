Advertisement

Abdul Samad had a season to forget in the SRH outfit. The batter could not accomplish anything noteworthy in the entirety of IPL 2024 and left the team in dire strait in the IPL 2024 final vs KKR as well. The batter came in when SRH needed solidarity in the middle but Samad could only have a four-ball stint in the final. He got dismissed after scoring a meagre 4 runs.

KKR vs SRH: Abdul Samad gets called 'most overrated player'

He came to the crease at the halfway stage when 10 overs had gone by. SRH were reeling at 62/5 after the dismissal of Aiden Markram. Samad was expected to calm things down but he also fell pretty quickly. The failure in the KKR vs SRH final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium left the fans in anger, criticising Abdul Samad for the shot he played. One user completely burst out on Samad on social media and called him the "most overrated player of all time."

Abdul Samad is the most overrated player of all time. I don't know on what basis he is in the SRH squad. Today is probably his last match in IPL. — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_)

SRH batting collapses: A complete fiasco in the final

Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad for 113 in the Indian Premier League final here on Sunday.

This is the lowest ever total in an IPL final.

Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, as SRH simply failed to turn up for the big game.

Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a disastrous start as they lost their top guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck to a beautiful outswinger.

Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a peach of a delivery opening up the left-hander before hitting the top of the off stump.

SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, the swing doing the trick for KKR bowlers early on.

First-change bowler Harshit Rana continued the good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over.

SRH could not recover from there.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Pat Cummins 24; Mitchell Starc 2/14, Andre Russell 3/19, Harshit Rana 2/24).

(With PTI inputs)