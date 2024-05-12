Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings attained its 50th home victory on Sunday at the Chepauk Stadium. The victory brings relief to CSK, who were in a do-or-die situation ahead of the CSK vs RR game. Chennai won the match by 5 wickets. Following the culmination of the match, which was Super Kings' last home match of the season, CSK talisman MS Dhoni and the rest of the squad marched around the MA Chidambaram Stadium, showing gratitude towards the fans who came and supported the team.

Also Read | Jadeja given out for obstructing the field; Did he willingly cheat?

Advertisement

MS Dhoni and the rest of the CSK team took a lap of honour around Chepauk

Ahead of the start of the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match, through its social media handles Chennai Super Kings had spread the message to fans to not leave following the conclusion of the match. Speculations were rife that an announcement would be lined up where MS Dhoni would bid a final adieu to the game of cricket. However, that dreadful possibility has vanished for now as MS Dhoni and Co displayed delight and took a lap of honour to thank the CSK fans following their 5-wicket victory. Here are the wholesome scenes that emerged from the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Advertisement

Beautiful visuals🖤😍 from Anbudan Chennai

Thala and chinna thala 😍

Msd and Raina 😍#CSKvsRR #MSDhoni𓃵 #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/wuEB1bBpoR — தமிழ் (@Thamizhway)

Also Read | Team spirit reigns supreme behind RCB’s comeback: Rajat Patidar

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday clinched a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring thriller to brighten their IPL playoffs qualification chances here on Sunday. Chasing a modest 142 on a tricky surface, CSK made 145 for five in 18.2 overs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping the anchor to make a well-compiled unbeaten 42 (41 balls, 1x4s, 2x6s). Rookie Sameer Rizvi hit an eight-ball 15 not out with three fours to end the game in a jiffy after Ravindra Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out after obstructing the field. Earlier in the first innings, Chennai Super Kings bowler led by seamer Simarjeet Singh produced a unified show to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a moderate 141 for five. Tushar Deshpande took 2/30 while the others produced disciplined spells. For RR, Riyan Parag top scored with 47 not out off 35 balls with three sixes and one four. Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 141/5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 24, Riyan Parag 47 not out, Tushar Deshpande 2/30, Simarjeet Singh 3/26) lost to Chennai Super Kings 145/5 in 18.2 overs (Rachin Ravindra 27, Ruturaj Gaikwad 42 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/35, Nandre Burger 1/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/22) by 5 wickets.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)