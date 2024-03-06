Advertisement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), arrived in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The defending champions shared a photo of Dhoni stepping out of a vehicle on social media. There's widespread speculation that this season might mark Dhoni's final stint as a player.

MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai for pre-IPL camp

MS Dhoni has arrived in Chennai to join CSK's pre-IPL 2024 camp. He has flown in from Jamnagar to join the CSK camp ahead of the marquee event. Dhoni was in Jamnagar with his wife Sakshi to attend the pre-wedding ceremonies of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

In the previous season, MS Dhoni, aged 42, often batted towards the latter part of CSK innings. MS Dhoni announced via social media on Monday that he would resume a new role in CSK for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. However, there is no clarity on Dhoni's new role at CSK as of yet.

The team commenced their pre-season training camp last Saturday, with the first batch of players arriving a day earlier. Among the players who have arrived so far are Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed, and Nishant Sindhu, an all-rounder.

CSK is scheduled to launch its IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on March 22.