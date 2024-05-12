Advertisement

MS Dhoni yet again leaves his fans delighted with a late flurry for CSK. On Friday, Dhoni came to the middle when the pendulum had partially swung in Gujarat Titans' favour. However, he gave the Chennai Super Kings fans something to cheer out. He smashed three sixes and a boundary to score an entertaining 26 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read | Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan punish CSK with scintillating tons

Advertisement

GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni smashes helicopter shot on Rashid Khan

Among the three maximums he hit, two came in the penultimate over on Rashid Khan. It was the first delivery of the over, and Dhoni showcased his legendary footwork to effortlessly strike a helicopter shot. The ball comfortably sailed over the boundary.

Advertisement

The Helicopter Shot 🚁



A maximum from #CSK's Number 7️⃣💥



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/2QAN3jPjTb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

The helicopter shot is what MS Dhoni invented during the peak of his powers, but at 42, the old guard still knows how to make the most of his premier weapon.

Advertisement

The exploits did not end there. He smashed the next ball for a six as well. It was an equally exceptional shot, as he got the right connection and sent the ball miles with just one hand. Dhoni went unbeaten at 26 runs. CSK lost the match by 35 runs, but Dhoni's 11-ball stay got the CSK fans going.

Also Read | 'He's not the same. Virat Kohli knows he can't hit...': AUS legend

Advertisement

Earlier, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan registered a century apiece and courtesy of their 210-run stand for the first wicket, Titans got to the enormous total of 231 in 20 overs. Chasing 232, CSK endured a horrendous start. Both openers- Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane- fell on back-to-back balls when there were just two runs on the board. Moeen Ali and Daryl Mitchell brought CSK back into the game with a 109-run partnership. However, following their departure, CSK lost all the chances. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube showcased intent but it was just prolonging the inevitable as Chennai lost the game by 35 runs. Mitchell top-scored for the Super Kings with 63 runs. Shubman Gill was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant 104-run knock.