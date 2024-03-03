English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 19:06 IST

MS Dhoni's childhood friend provides HUGE UPDATE on his retirement from IPL

CSK enters IPL 2024 as the defending champions, having clinched the title in the previous season by defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni and his friend
MS Dhoni and his friend | Image:X
  • 2 min read
MS Dhoni is set to make a comeback as the IPL 2024 is slated to kick off on March 22. Leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match, which could potentially mark his farewell season at the age of 42.

MS Dhoni's childhood friend gives massive update on his retirement

However, MS Dhoni's childhood friend, Paramjit Singh, disagrees with the notion of retirement and believes that the cricketing legend may continue playing for another year or so. Speaking to a journalist, Paramjit expressed confidence in Dhoni's fitness and predicted he might extend his career by one or two more seasons. 

This sentiment was echoed in a viral practice video of Dhoni where his bat featured a sticker from 'Prime Sports,' Paramjit's shop in Ranchi, showcasing their enduring connection even after so many years. Paramjit played a pivotal role in Dhoni's early cricketing journey, particularly in securing his first bat sponsorship, a fact also highlighted in Dhoni's biographical film.

CSK enters IPL 2024 as the defending champions, having clinched the title in the previous season by defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. In that match, GT posted 214/4 in 20 overs, with Sai Sudharsan scoring 96 off 47 balls, while CSK's Matheesha Pathirana claimed two wickets. 

CSK, through the DLS method, chased down a revised target of 171 runs, reaching 171/5 in 15 overs, with Shivam Dube contributing an unbeaten 32* off 21 balls. Mohit Sharma took three wickets for GT. This victory marked CSK's fifth IPL title, solidifying their status as the most successful franchise in the tournament's history, having reached the final ten times.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 19:06 IST

