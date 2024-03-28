Advertisement

In the high-octane world of cricket, where egos can often overshadow the essence of the game, there are moments that remind us of the true spirit of sportsmanship. One such moment unfolded last year during the IPL 2023 final, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious against the Gujarat Titans in a match that spanned two days due to rain interruptions.

Also Read: What happened between Hardik Pandya & Akash Ambani? Video emerges of serious chat after SRH game

Advertisement

CSK manager shares interesting anecdote about MS Dhoni

After securing the title, MS Dhoni, the iconic former captain and mentor of CSK, displayed a gesture that showcased his humility, team spirit, and selflessness. Russell Radhakrishnan, the manager of CSK, recently revealed a heartwarming incident that transpired right after their triumph.

Advertisement

"As soon as we won last year, he (Dhoni) came up to me and said, 'Russ, I am gonna ask Rayudu and Jaddu to receive the trophy.' These are the things you won't get many people doing," Russell shared, reflecting on Dhoni's exceptional character.

Ambati Rayudu, the seasoned batsman, had announced his retirement to his teammates just before the final match against the Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja played a match-winning knock, contributing significantly to CSK's victory. Dhoni's decision to have these two players receive the trophy was not merely symbolic but a testament to his respect and appreciation for their contributions.

Advertisement

Russell further reminisced about Dhoni's previous acts of selflessness, recalling, "I remember even during the 2007 T20 World Cup, he lifted the trophy and then he gave it to someone else. There are many moments. It's hard to pick one."

"Last year was special. To do something like that goes to show that it's not about the limelight; it doesn't matter. Just being a good person. It was a fantastic gesture," Russell added.

Advertisement

Moreover, Dhoni ensured that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was informed about his decision, emphasizing the significance of the gesture and urging them not to be upset with his unconventional approach.

Also Read: 'Can't understand the strategy': Hardik Pandya's decision-making gets lambasted by former cricketers

Advertisement

In a world where individual achievements are often celebrated more than collective efforts, MS Dhoni's actions serve as a timely reminder of what true leadership and sportsmanship entail. As Russell aptly put it, "He made sure that they (BCCI) also knew the importance of it. Nice man."