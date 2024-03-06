Advertisement

With the IPL 2024 season soon to arrive, a well-built hype has built around MS Dhoni in what could be his final season with CSK. The former Team India skipper makes waves over the internet, even though it is not related to the game of cricket. Dhoni recently garnered intrigue when he put a mysterious post on social media that had the fans thinking. It looks like Dhoni's new role has been revealed to be as unique as it gets.

MS Dhoni's 'new role' ahead of the 2024 IPL season is officially revealed

The Chennai Super Kings have started their training for the 2024 season, and MS Dhoni has also reached Chennai to join the team to train. Dhoni also broke his social media silence and posted a mysterious post on taking up a new role ahead of the 2024 IPL season.

After that, a new advertisement for the IPL 2024, which will be live-streamed on JioCinema, has come up. MS Dhoni shared the the video on Facebook which features him in a double role of a young, handsome man and as an old person who are watching the IPL matches via JioCinema. Hence, it was a publicity stunt that Dhoni pulled off to build intrigue among the audience.

Before heading to Chennai to prepare for the IPL, MS Dhoni was present in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with his wife Sakshi to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Dhoni was seen in exquisite attire and clicked pictures with several other notable personalities at the event.

Just like 2023, this season's buzz is also expected to remain around MS Dhoni, who will lead the Chennai Super Kings ahead for their title defence this year after winning it for the fifth time. CSK is currently tied with Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL title wins, and they will aim to move ahead and take the count to six. But this year's auction may indicate that the competition will be fierce as other teams have fortified themselves with superstar players. It will be a challenge for the Chennai-based franchise to successfully defend their title.