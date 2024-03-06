×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

After immense hype, MS Dhoni finally reveals his new 'Double Role' for the IPL 2024 season

IPL: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has took to Facebook and revealed the 'new role' he took up ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni during IPL 2023 | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With the IPL 2024 season soon to arrive, a well-built hype has built around MS Dhoni in what could be his final season with CSK. The former Team India skipper makes waves over the internet, even though it is not related to the game of cricket. Dhoni recently garnered intrigue when he put a mysterious post on social media that had the fans thinking. It looks like Dhoni's new role has been revealed to be as unique as it gets.

Also Read: Vidarbha defeat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs, to meet Mumbai in final

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's 'new role' ahead of the 2024 IPL season is officially revealed

The Chennai Super Kings have started their training for the 2024 season, and MS Dhoni has also reached Chennai to join the team to train. Dhoni also broke his social media silence and posted a mysterious post on taking up a new role ahead of the 2024 IPL season. 

Advertisement

After that, a new advertisement for the IPL 2024, which will be live-streamed on JioCinema, has come up. MS Dhoni shared the the video on Facebook which features him in a double role of a young, handsome man and as an old person who are watching the IPL matches via JioCinema. Hence, it was a publicity stunt that Dhoni pulled off to build intrigue among the audience.

Advertisement

Before heading to Chennai to prepare for the IPL, MS Dhoni was present in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with his wife Sakshi to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Dhoni was seen in exquisite attire and clicked pictures with several other notable personalities at the event. 

Advertisement

Also Read: The crowd cheered, asked for dance moves in WPL match: Jemimah Rodrigues

Just like 2023, this season's buzz is also expected to remain around MS Dhoni, who will lead the Chennai Super Kings ahead for their title defence this year after winning it for the fifth time. CSK is currently tied with Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL title wins, and they will aim to move ahead and take the count to six. But this year's auction may indicate that the competition will be fierce as other teams have fortified themselves with superstar players. It will be a challenge for the Chennai-based franchise to successfully defend their title.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo