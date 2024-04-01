Updated April 1st, 2024 at 00:04 IST
'Dhoni finishes off in style': MS Dhoni rolls back the years with a classic last ball 6- WATCH
While MS Dhoni's innings could not snatch a victory for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals, a last-ball six gave the fans what they wanted.
CSK lost the match but the fans of the franchise might still have a smile on their face as their talisman, the former captain, the face of Chennai Super Kings himself, MS Dhoni had quite a stay during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Following a couple of easy victories, CSK was finally challenged in IPL 2024 and in came Dhoni to showcase that he has still got it. Dhoni scored a quick-fire 36 in just 16 balls.
MS Dhoni leaves fans amazed with a stunning cameo against Delhi Capitals
The Vizag crowd witnessed a time travel and a bearer of that was none other than MS Dhoni. Came in at number 8 when Chennai Super Kings was facing the threat of loss. Dhoni smashed a boundary on the first ball he faced. He was dropped on the second ball, and following that, there was no looking back. He smashed 3 more boundaries and sent the ball into the stands three times. He scored 36 off 16 balls. While his innings could not snatch a victory for Chennai, a last-ball six gave the fans what they wanted.
MS Dhoni has a long history of smashing the last ball for a 6. He has done that countless times in the career span of almost two years. A similar sight was displayed in the DC vs CSK match as well, where MSD smashed a six on Ainrich Nortje, which happened to be the last ball of the CSK innings.
