×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 00:04 IST

'Dhoni finishes off in style': MS Dhoni rolls back the years with a classic last ball 6- WATCH

While MS Dhoni's innings could not snatch a victory for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals, a last-ball six gave the fans what they wanted.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CSK lost the match but the fans of the franchise might still have a smile on their face as their talisman, the former captain, the face of Chennai Super Kings himself, MS Dhoni had quite a stay during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Following a couple of easy victories, CSK was finally challenged in IPL 2024 and in came Dhoni to showcase that he has still got it. Dhoni scored a quick-fire 36 in just 16 balls.

MS Dhoni leaves fans amazed with a stunning cameo against Delhi Capitals

The Vizag crowd witnessed a time travel and a bearer of that was none other than MS Dhoni. Came in at number 8 when Chennai Super Kings was facing the threat of loss. Dhoni smashed a boundary on the first ball he faced. He was dropped on the second ball, and following that, there was no looking back. He smashed 3 more boundaries and sent the ball into the stands three times. He scored 36 off 16 balls. While his innings could not snatch a victory for Chennai, a last-ball six gave the fans what they wanted.


MS Dhoni has a long history of smashing the last ball for a 6. He has done that countless times in the career span of almost two years. A similar sight was displayed in the DC vs CSK match as well, where MSD smashed a six on Ainrich Nortje, which happened to be the last ball of the CSK innings.
 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

3 minutes ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

4 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

6 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu Hernia Surgery

7 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

9 minutes ago
Face mask

Natural Face Masks To Try

10 minutes ago
Drugs seized at Mumbai Airport

Drugs Worth Crores Seized

13 minutes ago
Eye health

UV Rays Protection

16 minutes ago
Trekking

Holiday Destinations

17 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

22 minutes ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal

Weekend Debate

24 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

28 minutes ago
DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK

38 minutes ago
Thousands have gathered outside of the Israeli Parliament to demand early elections and the return of hostages taken by Hamas.

Israel Anti-Gov Rally

39 minutes ago
gi

Tripura GI Tag

an hour ago
Massive fire breaks out in Kadugodi forest area in Karnataka

Fire in Kadugodi Forest

an hour ago
Bhopal police

FIR on Minister's Son

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ABVP Protests Against Puducherry University For Hurting Sentiments

    India News9 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  4. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo