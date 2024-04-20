Advertisement

MS Dhoni's recent scintillating performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has not only left fans in awe but has also sparked a wave of reactions on social media. As Dhoni smashed a colossal 101-metre six during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the 45,000-strong crowd at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow erupted in jubilation.

𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚!



MS Dhoni smacks a 1⃣0⃣1⃣ metre SIX into the stands 💥



Lucknow is treated with an entertaining MSD finish 💛



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/XIT3O43l99 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read: It was my dream to play sweep shot against Jasprit Bumrah, says Ashutosh Sharma

Netizens go crazy over MS Dhoni's massive 101 metre six

In the recent match against LSG, Dhoni showcased his vintage hitting abilities, staying unbeaten on 28 runs off just 9 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes. Coming in to bat at No.8, Dhoni's aggressive approach injected momentum into CSK's innings during the crucial death overs, guiding them to a formidable total of 176 for 6 in 20 overs.

The highlight of the match, undoubtedly, was MS Dhoni's gigantic 101-metre six off left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan. The sheer power and timing of the shot left both fans and pundits amazed, once again highlighting Dhoni's unique ability to change the course of a game with his explosive batting.

Advertisement

This incredible display of power-hitting by Dhoni has reignited discussions about his biopic, with many feeling that Bollywood may have jumped the gun by producing his life story earlier. Given Dhoni's continued excellence on the cricket field, fans believe that there is still much more to be added to the legend of Captain Cool.

One netizen encapsulated the sentiment shared by many, commenting, "Bollywood made MS Dhoni's biopic too early." This sentiment underscores Dhoni's enduring impact on the game and his evergreen prowess with the bat, even after stepping down from the helm of CSK and handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Advertisement

Bollywood made MS Dhoni's biopic too early. pic.twitter.com/XdHJa81w6P — Div🦁 (@div_yumm)

Dhoni last ke 2 3 overs mein #CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/mNpaz2jhuQ — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88)

Arguably the greatest entry of all-time in cricket. MS Dhoni is slightly above any of the cricketing legends to exist 🥶#CSKvsLSG

pic.twitter.com/EAgm4kw1XR — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30)

Also Read: Rishabh Pant set for emotional homecoming in stern Sunrisers Hyderabad test for Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

With a strike rate of 255.88 in the current IPL season and crossing the milestone of 5000 runs as a wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket remain unparalleled. As the IPL 2024 progresses and if CSK qualifies for the playoffs, fans will want to see more such match-winning performances from the iconic former Indian captain.