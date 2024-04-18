Advertisement

Despite declaring his retirement from the game of international cricket in 2019, MS Dhoni has left fans wanting more after his incredible IPL 2024 heroics. Fans are filled with hope despite his brief outings and may even hope for a miraculous return for the Indian squad. As the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for June in the USA and the West Indies, draws nearer, the rumours become increasingly serious. Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has made a significant comment regarding the potential of seeing the former leader of the team play one final tournament in an Indian jersey.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a suggestion about it when he stated that he wanted to convince Dhoni to change his mind about retiring for the important match. Sharma is aware of the difficulty in persuading the renowned cricket player, though. Sharma talked about the nuances of T20 World Cup team selection during an interview with cricket greats Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on the Club Prairie Fire podcast. Although Sharma acknowledged that it would be tough to persuade Dhoni to travel with the team to the West Indies, he made a hopeful suggestion that Dhoni would be interested in playing in the USA event. When Gilchrist brought up the idea of taking into account stalwarts like MSD and Dinesh Karthik for the T20 World Cup, Sharma continued to share his opinions. Rohit Sharma said:

“It’ll be hard to convince MSD for sure to come to West Indies, I guess. Uh, he’s sick and tired. He’s coming to US, though, to do something else. He’s into golf now, so he’s coming to play golf, I guess,"

Dhoni's impressive performance was lauded by Rohit Sharma, who pointed out his explosive 20 runs off of just 4 balls against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sharma underlined that Dhoni's effort was vital to CSK's triumph over MI, which resulted in a team victory by 20 runs. He added:



“He [Dhoni] came to play four balls, made a huge impact, got those 20-22 runs and that was eventually the difference in the end,"