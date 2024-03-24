×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL 2024 opener vs RCB-WATCH

During the IPL 2024 opener against RCB, MS Dhoni amusingly acknowledges that he is no longer the captain of CSK, marking a bittersweet moment in cricket history

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In an exciting contest on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 173/6 in 20 overs. Super Kings (CSK) chased down the goal, reaching 176/4 in 18.4 overs and won by six wickets with eight balls remaining. CSK's Mustafizur Rahman was named Player of the Match after recording an amazing 4/29 in 4 overs. Anuj Rawat led RCB with 48 off 25 balls, while Dinesh Karthik added 38* from 26 balls. CSK's Rachin Ravindra smashed 37 off 15 balls, while Shivam Dube added an undefeated 34* from 28 balls. The match was the first successful match of the IPL 2024, as CSK kicked off their championship defence in style. The tight encounter was defined by RCB winning the toss and choosing to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Harshit Rana stood up for the team and won the match for KKR

Advertisement

MS Dhoni smiled and forgot he wasn't the CSK captain anymore

In a funny and emotional moment during the IPL 2024 opener, Chennai Super Kings legendary wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni realised he was no longer the team's captain as he prepared to start the DRS review against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhoni, who graciously stood aside as captain, delegated leadership responsibilities to the brilliant young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the current IPL season. Gaikwad, now at the leadership, oversaw CSK's DRS reviews during the match against RCB, ushering in a new era for the squad.

Advertisement

The captaincy change was a bittersweet occasion for CSK supporters, especially after Dhoni's exceptional leadership guided the club to win in the previous IPL season, culminating in a victory over Gujarat Titans in the final hosted in Ahmedabad.

During the match against RCB, Dhoni's action of pointing towards Gaikwad signalled a shift in the team's leadership dynamic. Despite not getting the opportunity to bat against RCB, Dhoni demonstrated his ability behind the stumps by grabbing two catches and contributing to Anuj Rawat's under-arm run-out on the penultimate ball of RCB's innings.

Advertisement

Also Read:  Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

Advertisement

CSK has established themselves as one of the most successful teams in IPL history, having won the coveted championship five times (in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023) owing to the wise guidance of MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has made equally outstanding individual contributions to the IPL. Dhoni has amassed an incredible 5,082 runs in 251 games over 17 seasons, with an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.92. Dhoni has amassed 24 half-centuries in his career, with an undefeated 84* being his greatest score. His skill is still unmatched behind the stumps, as seen by his remarkable record of 144 catches and 42 stumpings, which demonstrates his quick reactions and agility.

Advertisement

Following the victory over RCB, CSK will now concentrate on the Gujarat Titans match, which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal

Prithviraj On Mohanlal

a minute ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Putin on Moscow Attack

2 minutes ago
Delhi Recorded Minimum Temperature Of 10.8 Deg C

Rain in Delhi-NCR

8 minutes ago
World Bank data disclosure

World Bank

14 minutes ago
Delhites saved 206 MW of electricity on Saturday night by switching off non-essential lights and other appliances during the 'Earth Hour'

Delhi Hosts Earth Hour

14 minutes ago
Row erupted in Karnataka after the Siddarmaiah-led government mandated the state to collect taxes from the Hindu temples

Karnataka Moves SC

22 minutes ago
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana penalized

25 minutes ago
AAP protests against BJP in Delhi

India News LIVE

31 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

41 minutes ago
RJD, Congress Likely To Lock Horns Over Purnea Lok Sabha Seat

RJD Vs Cong in Purnea

43 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Kejriwal Issues 1st Order

44 minutes ago
Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday 2024

an hour ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Release Date Out

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's comic moment

an hour ago
Who is Ajay Rai, Congress Candidate Contesting Against PM Modi in Varanasi?

Who is Ajay Rai

an hour ago
Suriya and Bobby Deol

Suriya Praises Kanguva

an hour ago
World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Kashmiri Fabrics That Define Luxury And Comfort

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: 5 Dead, Several Injured in Boiler Blast at Chemical Factory

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Must Visit Destinations In Konark

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  5. Putin Vows Retribution For 'Barbaric' Moscow Attack

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo