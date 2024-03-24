Advertisement

In an exciting contest on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 173/6 in 20 overs. Super Kings (CSK) chased down the goal, reaching 176/4 in 18.4 overs and won by six wickets with eight balls remaining. CSK's Mustafizur Rahman was named Player of the Match after recording an amazing 4/29 in 4 overs. Anuj Rawat led RCB with 48 off 25 balls, while Dinesh Karthik added 38* from 26 balls. CSK's Rachin Ravindra smashed 37 off 15 balls, while Shivam Dube added an undefeated 34* from 28 balls. The match was the first successful match of the IPL 2024, as CSK kicked off their championship defence in style. The tight encounter was defined by RCB winning the toss and choosing to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MS Dhoni smiled and forgot he wasn't the CSK captain anymore

In a funny and emotional moment during the IPL 2024 opener, Chennai Super Kings legendary wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni realised he was no longer the team's captain as he prepared to start the DRS review against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhoni, who graciously stood aside as captain, delegated leadership responsibilities to the brilliant young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the current IPL season. Gaikwad, now at the leadership, oversaw CSK's DRS reviews during the match against RCB, ushering in a new era for the squad.

The captaincy change was a bittersweet occasion for CSK supporters, especially after Dhoni's exceptional leadership guided the club to win in the previous IPL season, culminating in a victory over Gujarat Titans in the final hosted in Ahmedabad.

During the match against RCB, Dhoni's action of pointing towards Gaikwad signalled a shift in the team's leadership dynamic. Despite not getting the opportunity to bat against RCB, Dhoni demonstrated his ability behind the stumps by grabbing two catches and contributing to Anuj Rawat's under-arm run-out on the penultimate ball of RCB's innings.

Is idolo telling that, he is not the captain anymore & pointing Rutu 🥹



U'll be my captain forever 🛐♾️💛#ChennaiSuperKings #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/l8WiOa8Vjj — LeoDas MSDian™ 🦁 (@Hyena_Das) March 23, 2024

CSK has established themselves as one of the most successful teams in IPL history, having won the coveted championship five times (in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023) owing to the wise guidance of MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has made equally outstanding individual contributions to the IPL. Dhoni has amassed an incredible 5,082 runs in 251 games over 17 seasons, with an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.92. Dhoni has amassed 24 half-centuries in his career, with an undefeated 84* being his greatest score. His skill is still unmatched behind the stumps, as seen by his remarkable record of 144 catches and 42 stumpings, which demonstrates his quick reactions and agility.

Following the victory over RCB, CSK will now concentrate on the Gujarat Titans match, which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.