Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

MS Dhoni's Proud Dad reaction to Sameer Rizvi smashing Rashid Khan for 2 sixes has internet hooked

MS Dhoni was smiling proudly just like a dad does when kid excels after debutant Sameer Rizvi smashed two sixes off Rashid Khan's deliveries.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni and Sameer Rizvi
MS Dhoni and Sameer Rizvi | Image: JioCinema (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Chennai Super Kings never fail to impress, as they secured a win in their second match in the IPL 2024 season. While MS Dhoni's classic reflexes were on display, most of the Super Kings' players displayed their prowess in the match. Even debutant Sameer Rizvi put up a solid performance against the Gujarat Titans. Rizvi's power-packed performance kit up the stadium as the fans were ecstatic to see his performance at Chepauk. Even MS Dhoni had a gleeful reaction when Sameer was smashing sixes throughout the stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after CSK vs GT match

MS Dhoni was ecstatic to see Sameer Rizvi smashing sixes all over Chepauk

Sameer Rizvi entered in the death overs for the Chennai Super Kings and put up an impressive display. He faced one of the premier bowlers in the limited format, Rashid Khan, but he withstood the challenge with ease. Rizvi hit two off-the-hook sixes from the leg spinner's over. The home audience erupted in applause as the cameras panned towards the legendary finisher, even as the swift rush of runs made Dhoni beam a grin. He was geared up and ready to bat. 

Rizvi made a small cameo but it was enough to make the fans go buck wild as the home crowd cheered their throats out. At the end of the innings, CSK raked up a 200+ score against the Titans in the re-match of the IPL 2023 Final.

The fans also shared their reactions on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter)

Also Read: 'Thala thinks he is 23': Cheetah-like reflex catch of MS Dhoni will make you say 'Wow, Mahi, Wow'

Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical display to outwit Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Asked to take the first strike, CSK dished out a solid batting display to post a challenging 206 for six. In response, GT could manage just 143 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. MS Dhoni's reflexes were on display as he leapt like a Puma to take the catch of Vijay Shankar.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

