The Chennai Super Kings never fail to impress, as they secured a win in their second match in the IPL 2024 season. While MS Dhoni's classic reflexes were on display, most of the Super Kings' players displayed their prowess in the match. Even debutant Sameer Rizvi put up a solid performance against the Gujarat Titans. Rizvi's power-packed performance kit up the stadium as the fans were ecstatic to see his performance at Chepauk. Even MS Dhoni had a gleeful reaction when Sameer was smashing sixes throughout the stadium.

MS Dhoni was ecstatic to see Sameer Rizvi smashing sixes all over Chepauk

Sameer Rizvi entered in the death overs for the Chennai Super Kings and put up an impressive display. He faced one of the premier bowlers in the limited format, Rashid Khan, but he withstood the challenge with ease. Rizvi hit two off-the-hook sixes from the leg spinner's over. The home audience erupted in applause as the cameras panned towards the legendary finisher, even as the swift rush of runs made Dhoni beam a grin. He was geared up and ready to bat.

Sameer Rizvi has announced his arrival at the #TATAIPL 😎



Two confident strokes with maximum result 💪



Head to @JioCinema & @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE 💻📱#CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/fKnWHV3Ltz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Rizvi made a small cameo but it was enough to make the fans go buck wild as the home crowd cheered their throats out. At the end of the innings, CSK raked up a 200+ score against the Titans in the re-match of the IPL 2023 Final.

The fans also shared their reactions on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter)

Sameer Rizvi is just 20 yrs old 💥#WhistlePodu #IPLonStar #CSK pic.twitter.com/fVjKXBnbYp — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy)

Reason Why CSK Management Paid 8.4 Crores For an Uncapped Talent From Uttar Pradesh.💯

Smashing 2 sixers against Rashid Khan in his IPL debut is not an easy task....

But sameer Rizvi smashed it..😍💛🦁#CSKvsGT#CSKpic.twitter.com/cWvAe7zt7w — Yellove 💛 (@Only_Seven_Nine)

It's a complete dominance from CSK.They had the perfect match.



They have outclassed Gujrat Titans in all the departments. 20 years Sameer Rizvi coming ahead of Jadeja and Dhoni against Rashid Khan and hitting world number one spinner for two sixes is the biggest positive for… pic.twitter.com/nebVzRFMm2 — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991)

Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical display to outwit Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Asked to take the first strike, CSK dished out a solid batting display to post a challenging 206 for six. In response, GT could manage just 143 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. MS Dhoni's reflexes were on display as he leapt like a Puma to take the catch of Vijay Shankar.

(With PTI Inputs)