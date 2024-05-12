Advertisement

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings are taking on Rajasthan Royals in match number 61 of the IPL 2024. CSK are in a dire situation in the league and need a victory at any cost. A win will cement their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. While the in-game action is set to make headlines, CSK have something else in store as well. Ahead of the start of the CSK vs RR match, Chennai Super Kings' social media handles have delivered a notification urging fans, who will be present at the Chepauk (M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai) to witness the match, to stay back as something special is on the way. Fans on social media are dreading the speculation that former CSK captain MS Dhoni is going to announce retirement following the end of the match.

CSK set to drop big announcement

A huge announcement is set to drop from the Chennai Super Kings' side. CSK have disseminated a message on social media, with a graphical representation of CSK colours, requesting fans to not immediately depart following the end of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals game. While there is no statement has been issued regarding the subject of the announcement, concerned fans are fearing the worst. Many fans think, MS Dhoni would announce his retirement from all forms of cricket.

MS Dhoni to retire at the end of IPL 2024?

If MS Dhoni calls it a career, it would be the end of a glorious era. Dhoni concluded his international stint in 2020, and following that he has been gracing the game in the IPL only. There have been striking speculations that IPL 2024 could be his final season with CSK, and could announce retirement at the end of the season. So, is the huge announcement that CSK have notified about related to MS Dhoni? Clarity would prevail in a few hours.

