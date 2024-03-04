Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:56 IST
IPL 2024: Hardik saying 'Rishtey main toh hum tumhare CAPTAIN lagte hai, NAAM hai Pandya' goes viral
Mumbai Indians encountered significant backlash from fans when the franchise requested Rohit Sharma to relinquish his position to accommodate Hardik Pandya.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is poised to return to competitive cricket following a break of more than three months. His hiatus was triggered by an injury sustained while representing India during the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in October-November. The injury occurred during a match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, affecting his ankle. Since then, Pandya has been diligently rehabilitating to prepare for his comeback in IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians will welcome Pandya back into their squad this season, following a successful effort by the five-time champions to secure his services.
Mumbai Indians paid an undisclosed amount to Gujarat Titans to buy Hardik Pandya before IPL 2024. Hardik had left MI ahead of IPL 2022 to join the then newly-launched franchise Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya helped the Titans win the IPL title in their maiden season. He led the team to the final in IPL 2023 but they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash.
Hardik Pandya delivers famous Bachchan dialogue ahead of IPL 2024
Since being appointed as the new captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya has faced scrutiny, particularly after a recent statement of his sparked controversy. In a video circulating on social media, Pandya can be heard saying, "Rishtey main toh hum tumhare captain lagte hai, naam hai Pandya." This remark, made during a Star Sports show, has left fans speculating about its intended recipient.
During the show, Hardik Pandya was asked about his birthday, which falls on October 11, coinciding with the birthday of Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan. A fan in the audience mentioned this overlap, prompting Pandya to deliver a line from a Bachchan film in his own style, leading to the aforementioned statement. It's important to note that Hardik Pandya's dialogue was not aimed at anyone in particular, despite the ensuing speculation.
Mumbai Indians encountered significant backlash from fans when the franchise requested its long-standing captain, Rohit Sharma, to relinquish his position to accommodate Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma had served as the skipper of MI since 2013, guiding the team to an unprecedented five titles during his tenure.
