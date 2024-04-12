Hardik Pandya After Mumbai Indians First Win in IPL 2024 | Image: IPL

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury.

This will be 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First Class games for Saurashtra.

"Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod," an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm.

Mumbai Indians are currently eight in the points table. PTI APA TAP