April 11th, 2024
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians sign a new player amid lackluster form under captain Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury. This will be 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL.
This will be 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First Class games for Saurashtra.
"Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod," an IPL media release stated.
The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm.
Mumbai Indians are currently eight in the points table. PTI APA TAP
