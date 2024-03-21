Mumbai Indians' STRONGEST PLAYING XI: That could possibly bring back the glory in IPL 2024

Advertisement

The first-ever IPL 2024 encounter between the major franchise teams would feature the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Since this will be Hardik Pandya's first game as Mumbai Indians captain after taking over for Rohit Sharma on Sunday, there's even more reason to be excited about his return to take on his old side. The game is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Narendra Modi Stadium. It is anticipated that there will be about equal odds for both sides to win in this hotly contested match. MI may need to take a number of important elements into account before this conflict.

The emphasis is on MI to regain their dominance as they get ready for the 2024 Indian Premier League. In light of this, we examine the playing XI's potential and analyse the combination of skill and background that will lead MI's comeback. MI's path in the 2017 season promises to be an engrossing narrative of redemption and comeback in the very competitive IPL field, with a mix of seasoned veterans and exciting young players.

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper)

Ishan Kishan, who is well-known for his prolific left-handed batting, will likely lead MI's batting order. Kishan has accumulated 2005 runs for the team in 91 games since joining MI in 2018, demonstrating his capacity to generate fast starts. His versatility as a wicketkeeper and batter gives MI's team depth, which makes him an invaluable addition for the 2024 IPL.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma

A mainstay in MI's batting lineup, Rohit Sharma has amassed 6211 runs in 243 games. Despite not being captain this season, he is a fearsome opener because to his expertise and timing.

Advertisement

Tilak Varma



Tilak Varma, who joined MI in 2022 and has since emerged as a rising star, provides solidity to the middle order. Varma is an important member of MI's batting order thanks to his beautiful strokeplay and ability to rotate the strike, which have seen him score 740 runs in 25 matches.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is the backbone of MI's batting order. Yadav's adaptability and match-winning skills make him important, with 3249 runs in 139 IPL matches, 2641 of which came for MI. His diverse range of strokes provides pzazz to MI's middle order, making him an important contributor in IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya (Captain)

Hardik Pandya, who returns to MI after a successful stint with the Gujarat Titans, offers maturity and all-round talent to the team. With 3249 runs and 53 wickets in 139 appearances, Pandya's leadership will be critical to MI's success in the IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Tim David

Tim David, who is well-known for his forceful batting approach, strengthens MI's middle order. David is a key asset for IPL 2024 because of his ability to score runs quickly. He has 418 runs in 25 matches with a strike rate of almost 180.

Advertisement

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi, a significant addition for MI, adds expertise to the bowling and batting departments. With 118 matches played, 3399 runs, and 92 wickets, Nabi's versatility gives MI's team for IPL 2024 more depth.

Advertisement

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla, one of the most seasoned spinners in IPL history, gives MI's bowling attack more depth and consistency. Chawla is a powerful weapon for the IPL 2024 thanks to his variations, having taken 179 wickets in 181 matches.

Advertisement

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee, who will make his IPL debut in 2024, adds vigour and power to MI's bowling lineup. After a fruitful time abroad, Coetzee is ready to contribute for MI in the 2024 IPL.

Advertisement

Aakash Madhwal

Aakash Madhwal emerged as one of MI's most important bowlers in the 2023 IPL, and his ability to take big wickets will be an advantage in the 2024 IPL.

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, a dangerous presence in MI's bowling lineup, returns from injury to give the team's assault more depth and talent. Bumrah is an essential component of the IPL 2024 team because of his consistency in delivering yorkers.