Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

'My name is not in IPL. My father tells me to play Test for Team India': 19-year-old Indian player

With players trying to jump on the IPL bandwagon, BCCI decided to give out a mandate for cricketers to play domestic cricket for them to be play for Team India.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
CSK win IPL 2023
CSK win IPL 2023 | Image:BCCI
IPL 2024: Young Indian cricketers are now pushing to get Indian Premier League early in their careers and the BCCI has recognised this. With players trying to jump on the IPL bandwagon, BCCI decided to give out a mandate for cricketers to play domestic cricket for them to be considered for Team India selection. However, there are some cricketers who are happy to grind it out in Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy before making the jump to IPL.

One such player is 19-year-old Musheer Khan.

The brother of Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan and the hero of India's U-19 World Cup campaign, Musheer is happy to play in domestic cricket before playing in the IPL. Mumbai's teenaged Ranji Trophy hero Musheer Khan went unsold during last year's player auction and he is satisfied with that as it gives him some more time to "understand" the T20 format.

The 19-year-old, who became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in a Ranji final eclipsing the mark of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was confident of making his mark in the IPL in due course.

"My name is not in the IPL. But I don't feel disappointed. My father tells me to play Test cricket and play for Team India. IPL will eventually happen, if not today then tomorrow," Musheer told PTI Video recalling the words of his father and formative coach Naushad.

"It's good that I got another year to prepare for the IPL. I will understand T20 cricket more, and how I should prepare for this format," said Musheer, who has so far played just five First-Class matches.

Musheer draws inspiration from brother Sarfaraz

Musheer embossed his name on the Ranji final against Vidarbha recently with a 136 in the second innings that helped Mumbai set a massive target of 538. It eventually helped Mumbai land their record-extending 42nd title in the Ranji Trophy.

Understandably, Musheer drew inspiration from his elder brother Sarfaraz, who made his India debut in the third Test against England at Rajkot last month.

"I am really inspired by my brother because of his dedication and the way he bats. Our batting style is similar. He told me before the game (Ranji final) to think of it as a normal match and not to take too much pressure." "From outside, it may feel like a normal match but on the field, we feel pressure on the field. He told me to back my skills and follow the process," he added.

Musheer, who was also the leading run-scorer in the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year including two hundreds, was quite chuffed after Mumbai's Ranji Trophy triumph after a gap of eight years.

"It's a matter of pride that we have amassed 42 titles. Many great players have played here (for Mumbai). I feel very proud that I have played for Mumbai and won a championship.

"I also want to thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and congratulate them because they have provided us with a lot of support. I hope they continue to back us in the same way," he said.

The elegant right-hander lauded veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who retired after the Ranji Trophy final.

"The support he has given to Mumbai cricket, the things he has done for Mumbai, it's incredible. The speech he gave ahead of the final was a real motivation for all of us.

"It was his last match. We were emotional and we wanted to win the trophy as a gift to Dhawal bhai. We wanted him to leave happily. He took the last wicket (of Vidarbha) of the match and everything came out perfectly," he noted. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

