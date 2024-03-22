×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Navjot Sidhu reveals the Miracle of Dhoni: 'I've seen Sachin, Ponting. But MS is the first person..'

MS Dhoni announced his resignation as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as his successor for IPL 2024.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni | Image:StarSports/CSK
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former India batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu has praised MS Dhoni for his remarkable longevity in cricket. At 42 years old, Dhoni is set to participate in his seventeenth season of the Indian Premier League this year.

Also Read: MS Dhoni SLAMMED for giving up CSK captaincy before IPL 2024: ‘MSD should have RETIRED first’

Advertisement

Navjot Sidhu hails MS Dhoni

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, few expected him to continue playing in the IPL for such an extended period. Yet, the former India captain has consistently defied expectations, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the sport. While many cricketers his age have retired from the professional scene, MS Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings with vigor and passion.

Advertisement

“Look, it is a miracle, what he has done. He would be 42. I have never seen anyone. There was this guy, Brian close who played at 41. Once you are not in the swing of things, once you are not playing cricket continuously, you tend to lose out on things. Look at what happened to Ricky Ponting, look at what happened to Matthew Hayden, someone like Tendulkar. It’s not easy to go into hibernation like a bear for six-seven months, and comeback, pick up the bat and stand there. It’s impossible,” Navjot Singh Sidhu told India Today.

“But, you look at Dhoni. How many years has he not been in the swing of things? Yet, he comes as if nothing has changed. Therefore, this adds to his greatness, to his mental fortitude. He is very strong mentally. More so, he looks supremely fit at 42. And there’s an easy case also, he is an expert at coming in when 3-4 overs are remaining. If you are fit and you’re prepared to play the game and all those things, I feel it’s a miracle that someone like MS Dhoni still stands like a Rock of Gibraltar when others have fallen like nine pins. Here is someone who is an exception. This man is an exception to the rule. He is a superstar, a man with paranormal ability,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Who would have thought...': Ruturaj Gaikwad shares insightful convo with RCB leader Faf du Plessis

On Thursday, MS Dhoni announced his resignation as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as his successor for the IPL 2024 season. Interestingly, this is the first IPL season where neither MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, nor Virat Kohli will be at the helm of any team, signaling the dawn of a new era in the lucrative tournament.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:33 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Biggest Social Media IPOs

Biggest Social Media IPOs

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

a minute ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

3 minutes ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

6 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

11 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

11 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

12 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

18 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

21 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

22 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

24 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

25 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

26 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

28 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  2. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education10 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo