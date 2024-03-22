Advertisement

Former India batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu has praised MS Dhoni for his remarkable longevity in cricket. At 42 years old, Dhoni is set to participate in his seventeenth season of the Indian Premier League this year.

Navjot Sidhu hails MS Dhoni

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, few expected him to continue playing in the IPL for such an extended period. Yet, the former India captain has consistently defied expectations, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the sport. While many cricketers his age have retired from the professional scene, MS Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings with vigor and passion.

“Look, it is a miracle, what he has done. He would be 42. I have never seen anyone. There was this guy, Brian close who played at 41. Once you are not in the swing of things, once you are not playing cricket continuously, you tend to lose out on things. Look at what happened to Ricky Ponting, look at what happened to Matthew Hayden, someone like Tendulkar. It’s not easy to go into hibernation like a bear for six-seven months, and comeback, pick up the bat and stand there. It’s impossible,” Navjot Singh Sidhu told India Today.

“But, you look at Dhoni. How many years has he not been in the swing of things? Yet, he comes as if nothing has changed. Therefore, this adds to his greatness, to his mental fortitude. He is very strong mentally. More so, he looks supremely fit at 42. And there’s an easy case also, he is an expert at coming in when 3-4 overs are remaining. If you are fit and you’re prepared to play the game and all those things, I feel it’s a miracle that someone like MS Dhoni still stands like a Rock of Gibraltar when others have fallen like nine pins. Here is someone who is an exception. This man is an exception to the rule. He is a superstar, a man with paranormal ability,” he added.

On Thursday, MS Dhoni announced his resignation as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as his successor for the IPL 2024 season. Interestingly, this is the first IPL season where neither MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, nor Virat Kohli will be at the helm of any team, signaling the dawn of a new era in the lucrative tournament.

