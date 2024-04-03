Advertisement

In a spectacular display of power-hitting, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have etched their name in the annals of IPL history. In their recent face-off against the Delhi Capitals, KKR unleashed an extraordinary batting performance, amassing a colossal 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs. This formidable total now stands as the second-highest ever recorded in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Netizens react to KKR's onslaught

The onslaught began with the explosive Sunil Narine, who blazed his way to 85 runs off just 39 deliveries. His aggressive batting set the tone for KKR's innings, leaving the Delhi Capitals' bowlers searching for answers. Narine's fireworks were further complemented by Andre Russell, who chipped in with a blistering 41 off 19 balls.

However, the real revelation of the match was Rinku Singh, whose cameo of 26 runs off a mere 8 balls electrified the atmosphere and intensified KKR's momentum. Angkrish Raghuvanshi also made a significant contribution, scoring a brisk 54 off 27 balls to bolster KKR's imposing total.

The cricketing world was left in awe of KKR's batting prowess, and social media platforms were abuzz with praises for the team's stellar performance. Netizens couldn't contain their excitement, with many going berserk and hailing the KKR batting lineup as one of the most formidable in this season of the IPL.

The emphatic batting display has undoubtedly boosted KKR's confidence and has sent a strong message to their opponents in the tournament. Delhi Capitals will now need 273 runs to win the match.