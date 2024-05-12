Advertisement

Given how fast the competition for the Top 4 spots has heated up, this stage of the competition is even more crucial. The match today is shaping up to be an interesting one, with plenty of dramatic moments to come. The match between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders is slated to take place at Eden Gardens, the location of the last game of the season. Kolkata's superior net run rate propelled them to the top of the table, surpassing Rajasthan, with a 98-run thrashing of Lucknow. Mumbai, on the other hand, is now in second last position and has had a challenging season overall. They were the first team eliminated this season. They've encountered several challenges this season and still haven't really established a rhythm. Mumbai wants to get back to winning ways, and Kolkata wants to get two more points to guarantee first place.

KKR supporter falls into tears in front of KKR coach Gautam Gambhir

In an emotional video posted on KKR's official social media, a dedicated fan implored Gautam Gambhir to never leave the team again. The supporter acknowledged the difficulties the squad has had since the two-time IPL champion mentor's departure and showed thanks to him. Fans were incredibly excited about Gambhir's return to coach KKR in the 2024 Indian Premier League, which also happened to coincide with the team's comeback. After leading KKR to IPL championships in 2012 and 2014, Gambhir's return to the team generated a lot of anticipation. Gambhir helped LSG achieve playoff spots in the IPL 2022 and 2023 by serving as a mentor before his return. He did, however, start a new chapter when he decided to sign with KKR for the current campaign. The poignant moment seen in the viral video highlights Gambhir's ongoing influence on the team and its ardent fans.

Aapni amader hriday e thaaken! 💜 pic.twitter.com/v8u801GOwN — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders)

"I am one of your biggest fans. I just want to say please don't leave us ever again. We can't even describe what we had to go through after you left," the fan said.

In addition, the fan paid tribute to Gautam Gambhir by dedicating a well-known song written by Rabindranath Tagore, illustrating the mentor's enormous value to the KKR fan base.

"I want to tell this to you through a song - Tomaye Hridh Majharey Rakhbo chere debone (We will keep you in our hearts and never let go), hats how important you are to us." the fan added.

KKR has shown great form in the IPL 2024, taking second place in the points standings. With a significant amount of momentum, KKR heads into their next match against MI after a commanding 98-run victory against LSG.