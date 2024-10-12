sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 18:38 IST, October 12th 2024

‘Never Pulled Out, but...’: Cummins Reacts on IPL’s Foreign Stars Rule, Sets His ‘Priority’ Straight

Pat Cummins stated that the new IPL norms do not bother him, but it could be a challenge to Australia's primary focus as it could affect their campaign.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins poses for a picture with the Indian Premier League 2024 Runner up trophy, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Image: ANI Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:38 IST, October 12th 2024