×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

'Never wish Kohli or Dhoni': Netizens lash out at MBA Chaiwala over post with Umesh Yadav

Netizens criticize MBA Chaiwala for posting photos with figures who subsequently faced misfortune, this time with Umesh Yadav.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Netizens lash out at MBA Chaiwala over post with Umesh Yadav
Netizens lash out at MBA Chaiwala over post with Umesh Yadav | Image:X: @pbillore141
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prafull Billore, the founder of the famous MBA Chaiwala brand, once again gets trolled by X users on a normal post. Prafull posted a picture with Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who is representing the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024, and people in the comment section who were not seen were happy. 

Well, this was not the first time that this has happened before, when Prafull posted a picture with someone and people started trolling her. And the reason behind that is the “downfall" that happened to the person after that meeting. This has happened several times; from players to entrepreneurs, the meeting with him was a big one. 

Advertisement

Series Of Unwanted Events With Prafull:

He posted a picture with Baba Ramdev, and the next day the share of Patanjali Foods went down. He predicted that India would win the Cricket World Cup in 2023, but eventually the team ended the tournament in a losing way. 

Advertisement

And now, before the season, he has posted a picture with Umesh Yadav on X. He wrote in the caption, “All the best @y_umesh Bhai for IPL 💯🏏❤️ @gujarat_titans.” 

People in the comments started trolling him and also said thank you to Umesh for his services.

One user wrote, “Umesh bhai. Thank you for your service. Have a great life ahead.”

Advertisement

A second one wrote, “What a great bowler Umesh Yadav was!”

“Bhai maaf karde par ye tweet delete kar please  … pehle se hi sahi nhi hai kuch bhi aur ye orr,” added a third one.

Advertisement

A fourth one wrote, “All the best for Speedy Recovery @y_umesh.”

“I guess Mba chaiwala is the only influencer to whome common people won't go for selfie if they see him on road,” said another user.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

a few seconds ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

2 minutes ago
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Dec 31.

PM Modi roadshow

2 minutes ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

4 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

4 minutes ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

6 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

9 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

15 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

16 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

17 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

17 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

17 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

18 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

20 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

23 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

25 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News10 hours ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  3. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo