NEW SKIPPER ALERT! Pat Cummins appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain, replaces Aiden Markram
Pat Cummins has been named as the official skipper for the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will take the captaincy reins from Aiden Markram.
Pat Cummins | Image:ICC
Cricket Australia Skipper Pat Cummins has been named as the captain for the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The decision was made public from the franchise's social media handles. Cummins will replace Aiden Markram after he was bought for a whooping ₹20.50 Cr. at the IPL Auction in Dubai.
(This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated)
