During the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, legendary India batsman and commentator Sunil Gavaskar took a moment to shine the spotlight on Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma. Despite the allure of raw speed often capturing the headlines, Gavaskar highlighted the skill and effectiveness of Sharma's bowling performance.

Sunil Gavaskar showers immense praise on Sandeep Sharma

In the high-stakes match, Sandeep Sharma demonstrated his craft by varying his pace and delivering a frugal spell, conceding only 25 runs in his allotted four overs. His disciplined bowling also earned him two crucial wickets, contributing significantly to his team's efforts. Gavaskar, impressed by Sharma’s tactical acumen, emphasized the importance of recognizing such talents.

“Whenever someone bowls over 140kmph, we begin salivating, but no one talks about him as an India prospect. Look at the slower bowls, it shows cleverness,” Gavaskar remarked during the broadcast.

The 2024 IPL season has seen many young, fast bowlers breaking onto the scene with their impressive pace, consistently clocking over 140 kmph. While these speedsters often steal the limelight, Gavaskar's comments serve as a reminder that speed alone is not the sole determinant of a bowler's effectiveness. Sandeep Sharma, with his strategic variations and control, offers a different yet equally valuable skill set.

TIMBER!



Sandeep Sharma nails a pitch perfect yorker ⚡️⚡️



Heinrich Klaasen departs!



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #SRHvRR | #Qualifier2 | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/1AIXJekOWu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Sharma’s performance in the Qualifier 2 was a masterclass in utilizing experience and cricketing intelligence. By consistently mixing up his deliveries and maintaining accuracy, he managed to stifle the opposition's run flow and apply pressure, a critical component in T20 cricket where every run counts.

Gavaskar’s praise is a testament to Sharma’s abilities and highlights the often-overlooked aspect of cricketing nuance. In a format dominated by the search for express pace, bowlers like Sandeep Sharma, who can think on their feet and adapt to match situations, play a crucial role. His ability to read the game and adjust his approach accordingly makes him an invaluable asset to his team.

Courtesy of Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, and Avesh Khan, SRH could not post a mammoth total on the board and had to settle with a par total of 175 at the loss of 9 wickets after 20 overs.