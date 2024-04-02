×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 12:02 IST

'Not a rocket science...': Irfan Pathan critiques Hardik Pandya's captaincy for MI against RR

Irfan Pathan offers straightforward criticism of Hardik Pandya's captaincy for Mumbai Indians in their match against Rajasthan Royals, emphasizing simplicity.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Irfan Pathan Expose Hardik Pandya
Irfan Pathan Expose Hardik Pandya | Image:IPL/X
  3 min read
Monday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw MI score 125/9 in their 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya being the top scorer at 34 runs. RR, in response, chased down the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 27 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Trent Boult of RR for his impressive bowling performance of 3/22. The match showcased notable performances from RR and was a night to forget for Hardik Pandya and his team. The match took place at Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

Irfan Pathan critiques Hardik Pandya’s captaincy for MI

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has criticised Hardik Pandya's captaincy, emphasising the need of dealing with difficult situations in order to gain the respect of his team. The Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive defeat under Pandya's leadership, losing by six wickets against the Rajasthan Royals. Pandya took over as captain of Mumbai in the Indian Premier League for the 2024 season, succeeding Rohit Sharma after a successful time at Gujarat. Pathan emphasised Pandya's accomplishments with Gujarat, including leading them to the IPL title in 2022 and reaching the final last season, where they lost to CSK.

Following Mumbai's defeat against Rajasthan at the Wankhede Stadium, Pathan shared his thoughts on the social networking site 'X', claiming that Pandya must face tremendous challenges to acquire the team's respect. He also criticised Pandya's handling of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, claiming that using the greatest bowler early in an innings is not a difficult decision.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Rajasthan Royals delivered an outstanding effort, reducing Mumbai Indians to 125 for 9 in the first innings. Chasing a below-par goal, Rajasthan won comfortably with 6 wickets and 27 balls remaining.

The start of IPL 2024 has been difficult for Pandya as Mumbai's captain, with the team losing in their first three matches under incessant boos from the audience. The audience's discontent was seen not just in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, but also in Mumbai.

In the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, the former suffered early blows as Trent Boult caused havoc in their top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks. Despite contributions from Tilak Varma and Pandya, who scored 32 and 34 points, Mumbai could only manage 125 for 9. Boult and Chahal shined for the Rajasthan Royals, taking three wickets apiece, while Nandre Burger claimed two.

In the second innings, Riyan Parag continued to dazzle in the IPL 2024, slamming a half-century to lead the Rajasthan Royals to an easy victory and clinching the Orange Cap.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Whatsapp logo