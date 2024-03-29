×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

'In Lucknow and DC, I used to bowl one over. In RR, Sanju gives...': Avesh Khan reveals difference

RR's Avesh Khan reflects on delivering an exceptional last over performance against DC, acknowledging it is not his first impressive display.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan bowled the final over. He hit his spots right and delivered for Rajasthan Royals. | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Rajasthan Royals faced off against the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter. The Royals put up a strong total of 185/5 in their 20 overs, with Riyan Parag's exceptional knock of 84* off 45 balls being the standout performance. In response, the Delhi Capitals could only manage 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. Riyan Parag was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings. The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Avesh Khan describes his last over against DC 

Avesh Khan, representing the Rajasthan Royals, considers his recent performance in the final over against Delhi Capitals as one of his finest in the death overs. During the match, he efficiently defended 17 runs by consistently delivering yorkers, limiting Delhi Capitals to only four runs and securing a 12-run victory for his team. Notably, Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of this season.

"It is not the first time I bowled the last over. Last year I defended against Rajasthan. When I played for Delhi (bowled the last over there also), execution wise this was my best over. All the balls were in the same spot, wide yorkers," said Avesh, who has played eight ODIs and 20 T20s.

The 27-year-old also discussed the evolution of his role, contrasting it with his responsibilities during the previous season while playing for LSG.

"In Lucknow and DC, I used to bowl one over upfront or two overs in the powerplay. Here I bowl two overs after powerplay and in the death as well I get to bowl. Team management and Sanju (Samson) give full freedom to execute plans and that is helping. Sanju is a bowlers' captain.

"There was also no dew factor tonight and that helped me being accurate. Dew may impact your execution at times," Avesh said.

He gave due credit to Royals' new number four Riyan Parag, who singlehandedly kept his team in the game after an ordinary start, smashing an unbeaten 84 off 45 balls. "It was a match changing innings considering we had lost wickets early and run rate was on the lower side. He helped us post a fighting total. He is in good touch and showed that in this and the last game," 

 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

