Rain forced the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to postpone their game, leaving no play on May 16, 2024. With 15 points, Sunrisers Hyderabad earned a position in the playoffs. Each of the two teams scored one point. As a result, Hyderabad finished the league phase with 15 points from 13 games, whereas Gujarat finished with 12 points from 14 games after two of their games were called off. In his first season leading the Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill could not produce an outstanding campaign.

Shubman Gill's cryptic post sparks fan speculation after GT's IPL 2024 exit

Shubman Gill, the captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT), recently shared his thoughts on the team's IPL 2024 campaign on social media. Gill thanked the supporters for their unwavering support even after the team was eliminated from the playoff race and emphasised the important lessons that the team had learnt all season.

With 12 points and a current ranking of eighth in the rankings, GT's IPL 2024 adventure came to an end on Thursday, May 16, as weather forced the cancellation of their final league matchup against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On his official social media account, Gill expressed his opinions and acknowledged the difficulties and events that came with GT's campaign.

Not the way we hoped it would end, but it’s been a season full of learning and some great memories. I've been a part of this beautiful family for three years, and it's been a journey I will never forget. I want to thank all the fans who supported us and showed us love when times… pic.twitter.com/7GuceNPoF3 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill)

However, to some cricket fans his post felt like a goodbye to the franchise he has been part of for 3 years. Shubman Gill was named as the captain for the IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya was traded back to Mumbai Indians in 2023. It is important to note that it is reported that IPL Mega auctions will take place later this year.

Looks like a farewell speech considering the mega auction next year! — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) Indirect hint that you won't be playing with GT next year ? — Parag Mandpe (@ParagMandpe) " I've been a part of this beautiful family for three years, and it's been a journey I will never forget."



Your leaving? 🏃 — ʀᴀᴋᴇꜱʜ (@itzRakesh_18)

Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap in 2023 as a result of his stellar performance with the Gujarat Titans, who came in second place. But after guiding GT to victory in 2022, Hardik Pandya returned to his old team, MI, and he took on a new challenge this season as captain.

Shubman felt the weight of leadership as captain, since GT was unable to overpower their opponents. He did, however, do well with the bat, amassing 426 runs at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 147.40 in 12 games, including an incredible 104 versus CSK.