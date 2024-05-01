Updated May 1st, 2024 at 20:34 IST
Oman announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad, pick new captain in Aqib Ilyas
"It's a huge responsibility, and I aim to lead the team to many victories," Aqib Ilyas said following his appointment as the team captain.
Featuring in the T20 World Cup for the third time, Oman on Wednesday named Aqib Ilyas as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the tournament, which will be held across June in the USA and West Indies.
"It's a huge responsibility, and I aim to lead the team to many victories," he said following his appointment as the team captain.
"We are preparing rigorously for the World Cup, and the recent ACC Premier Cup has provided us with invaluable preparation."
Oman's Squad: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra
