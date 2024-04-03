×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 11:10 IST

'One ball hit me...': KL Rahul explains how TERRIFYING it is to face 150 KMPH bowler Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul brings light how hard he once got hit by LSG pace sensation Mayank Yadav. Yadav picked three wickets against RCB on Tuesday at M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav
KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav | Image:Jio Cinema/AP
With a lightning-fast speed and disciplined line and length, Mayank Yadav has turned all the heads towards himself. As Indian cricket fans always yearn for a bowler, who carries the prowess of hitting speeds in excess of 150 KMPH, Yadav has become a subject of major interest. The quickie clocked IPL 2024's fastest ball yesterday, which came to the batsman at the speed of 156.7 KMPH.

Mayank Yadav makes it to the mainstream

Following the tremendous performance against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mayank Yadav's name is reverberating all over social media. He produced magical figures in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was adjudged the Player of the Match for picking up three wickets and going frugal with a giveaway of 14 runs only. The cracking delivery he bowled to disturb of stumps of Cameron Green, was the highlight of his spell.

KL Rahul on how deadly it is to face Mayank Yadav

After the culmination of the RCB vs LSG match, a delighted Lucknow skipper KL Rahul expressed his satisfaction with his young weapon. Rahul brought into light how hard it is to face Mayank, and made it known that if his ball hits the body then excruciating pain ensues.

"One ball hit me really hard, so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling in the last couple of games. He's quietly, patiently waited for two seasons in the dug-out, missed out last year because of injury, unfortunately. But he's been in Bombay with the physios working really hard," Rahul said.

Giving further acclamation to his bowler, Rahul stated that he would like to be behind and not in front of the wickets when Mayank Yadav is bowling.

“He understands that bowling 155 is not easy and at a young age, he's had a few injuries. He's really professional in looking after his body, it's really good to see and has a great temperament. Enjoying seeing him bowl from probably 20 yards behind the stumps, that's where I'd like to be when he's bowling,” LSG skipper Rahul added.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:24 IST

IPL

