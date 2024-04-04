Advertisement

MS Dhoni left the entire cricket world still with his ferocious 16-ball 37-run knock against Delhi Capitals the other day in IPL 2024. It was the effect of Dhoni's innings that may have confused an oblivion watcher regarding the result of the match. Despite Chennai Super Kings' 20-run loss, it was "Dhoni, Dhoni" in Vizag and later on social media.

MS Dhoni a 'Holy Grail' according to Adam Gilchrist

Though a few days have gone by, the wave of MS Dhoni's innings is still going strong. Recently, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan paid heed to Dhoni's innings and went on and on about the aura that Dhoni possesses. Gilchrist called Dhoni the "Holy Grail", which is one of the biggest compliments one could have for somebody.

"Well but the thing about MS. I think he is absolutely the holy grail because he just doesn't do interviews. And never and haven't doesn't done press. Didn't do it when he was playing. No, just a blanket no."

“And what about the other day, no one was really sure what he's got left in the tank and didn't bat in the first couple of games. All being in a losing cause pulled the trigger. Turned the clock back.” Gilchrist spoke on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

MS Dhoni is the absolute holy grail of cricket in India - Adam Gilchrist @gilly381



There is only one person in the world where the team could lose and all the talk was about Dhoni's 37. Thats how powerful he is - @MichaelVaughan pic.twitter.com/OfwkP0Fo7p — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) April 3, 2024

Michael Vaughan on MS Dhoni 's cameo

While the Chennai Super Kings fell by 20 runs, Michael Vaughan was shocked by the response they received despite being the visiting side. The fans was ecstatic to see MS Dhoni make a cameo appearance, and Vaughan believes that only a cricketer like Dhoni could have made the losing team cheer.

“37 off 16, there's only I reckon maybe only one sportsperson in the globe that's team could lose and on the opposition was a young fella called Rishabh Pant who has made a remarkable comeback and it's great to see him playing. But to see him playing so well and see him play the way he did and his team was the winning side and he was the captain yet all the talk was about MS's 37 off 16 balls.” Vaughan spoke on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

The Chennai Super Kings may want to reconsider Dhoni's batting position following the way he crushed the ball against Delhi. The Men in Yellow will face the SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5.

