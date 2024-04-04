×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

'One sportsperson can do that': Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan MESMERISED by AURA of MS Dhoni

The incredible wave of MS Dhoni has been recognised by Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. The former players went on and on about Dhoni.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan | Image:screengrab/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

MS Dhoni left the entire cricket world still with his ferocious 16-ball 37-run knock against Delhi Capitals the other day in IPL 2024. It was the effect of Dhoni's innings that may have confused an oblivion watcher regarding the result of the match. Despite Chennai Super Kings' 20-run loss, it was "Dhoni, Dhoni" in Vizag and later on social media.

Also Read | IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

MS Dhoni a 'Holy Grail' according to Adam Gilchrist

Though a few days have gone by, the wave of MS Dhoni's innings is still going strong. Recently, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan paid heed to Dhoni's innings and went on and on about the aura that Dhoni possesses. Gilchrist called Dhoni the "Holy Grail", which is one of the biggest compliments one could have for somebody.

Advertisement

"Well but the thing about MS. I think he is absolutely the holy grail because he just doesn't do interviews. And never and haven't doesn't done press. Didn't do it when he was playing. No, just a blanket no."

“And what about the other day, no one was really sure what he's got left in the tank and didn't bat in the first couple of games. All being in a losing cause pulled the trigger. Turned the clock back.” Gilchrist spoke on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Advertisement

Also Read | DC captain Rishabh Pant commits GIGANTIC BLUNDER against KKR

Advertisement

Michael Vaughan on MS Dhoni's cameo

While the Chennai Super Kings fell by 20 runs, Michael Vaughan was shocked by the response they received despite being the visiting side. The fans was ecstatic to see MS Dhoni make a cameo appearance, and Vaughan believes that only a cricketer like Dhoni could have made the losing team cheer.

Advertisement

“37 off 16, there's only I reckon maybe only one sportsperson in the globe that's team could lose and on the opposition was a young fella called Rishabh Pant who has made a remarkable comeback and it's great to see him playing. But to see him playing so well and see him play the way he did and his team was the winning side and he was the captain yet all the talk was about MS's 37 off 16 balls.” Vaughan spoke on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

The Chennai Super Kings may want to reconsider Dhoni's batting position following the way he crushed the ball against Delhi. The Men in Yellow will face the SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tesla

Tesla begins making cars

a few seconds ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

a few seconds ago
Angkrish Raghuvanshi likened to Shubman Gill

India's NEXT Shubman Gill

6 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Thursday 04/04/2024 Result

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

6 minutes ago
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Buys New Home

7 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

7 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress manifesto

8 minutes ago
IBM Microsoft experience zone

IBM partners Microsoft

8 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Dies After Suspected

10 minutes ago
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan

MS Dhoni's aura

11 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson

Ritchson's SHOCKING Past

11 minutes ago
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School

8-yr-old Odisha boy

16 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Air India Express launches bag track and protect services

Air India Express launche

25 minutes ago
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring

US Visa Interview

27 minutes ago
Gujarati Thali

veg thali price

30 minutes ago
Youth killed in Delhi

Murder in Delhi

31 minutes ago
CBSE Exam Format changed: The revised format would focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers.

CBSE Exam Format

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo