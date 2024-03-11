×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

One year, two IPL seasons? League chairman presents the odds of an extended cricket extravaganza

Chairman Arun Dhumal opened up on the possibilities over the IPL being extended for another season in the same year. IPL 2024 will begin in March 22nd, 2024.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
IPL
The IPL title being kept on display | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Cricket Fans' wait for the IPL is over. The 2024 season is all set to commence in March, and the cricket enthusiasts will be up for some high-octane action. The fans have to wait for an entire year for the new season to begin. But it looks like the Board of Control for Cricket in India is seemingly looking into the situation, and there is a chance that the fans could enjoy IPL for an extended amount of time in the upcoming years.

League Chairmen Arun Dhumal opens up on the IPL extension calls  

Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal told The Telegraph that they intend to have 74 games in the first two seasons, followed by 84 in the next two and 94 in the IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle. However, this will only be possible if they are given that type of window.

"As of now, the kind of bilateral arrangement that we have for the coming four years, we need to find a window for 84 games and subsequently for 94.

"The season is so packed with all these bilateral arrangements and ICC events happening every year, it is difficult to find time. But if there's a window available and if we can do something creative, which adds value to what we are doing, definitely we'll look at that," Arun Dhumal said.

Former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya brings the IPL trophy as MS Dhoni looks on | Image: BCCI/IPL  

"As of now, I can't give any assurance. But going forward, if there's a window available and a good opportunity for the BCCI and our players, we wouldn't shirk away from taking any call," the IPL Chairman added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have unveiled the first part of the schedule for the 2024 season of the IPL, with defending Champions Chennai Super Kings all set to defend their crown. The MS Dhoni-led team will clash against Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22nd, 2024. The remaining part of the fixtures will be released once the Lok Sabha election dates are declared.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

