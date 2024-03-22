×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:04 IST

'Our captain is back. He is our leader, he is the heartbeat of Delhi Capitals': Ricky Ponting elated

Delhi Capitals are all geared up to begin their IPL 2024 campaign when they take on Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant | Image:Delhi Capitals
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals are all geared up to begin their IPL 2024 campaign when they take on Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

Addressing the media at a pre-match press conference, Captain Rishabh Pant spoke at length about his feelings about making a comeback to professional cricket after 14 months.

Advertisement

"Jittery, nervous, excited- all of it, but at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I'm just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow," Pant expressed.

"Every time I take the field, it's a different feeling altogether. I just wanted to bat as much as I could and get better every day. I don't think much ahead, I take one day at a time, and give my 100%," he added while talking about Delhi Capitals' pre-season camp in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

Speaking about the approach this season, the skipper said "Most of the conversations are pretty simple, we just want to go out there, have fun, not complicate things and give our 100% in all the games."

Speaking about the team's preparedness for the season Head Coach Ricky Ponting stated, "Make no mistake, we have got a great team this year. Our preparations have been absolutely perfect. We are just looking to topping it off today, and make sure we put a performance that I know would be good enough to win the game tomorrow."

Advertisement

When asked about Pant's return as the Captain and his preparations for the season, Ponting said, "We are about to start an IPL, it's really an exciting time of the year. It becomes more exciting when your captain is back in your team. He is our leader, he is the heartbeat of this franchise and having him back is going to make this team a lot stronger."

"We had a week's training in Vizag before coming here and trust me Rishabh is back and ready to play. He will be a little bit nervous tomorrow, playing his first game in a while but nerves are always good because it means something to you. I've seen where his game is at, and don't be surprised if something special happens tomorrow," he concluded.

Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

a few seconds ago
PM Modi and Navin Patnaik

BJD-BJP Alliance?

a few seconds ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

a minute ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Dalhousie

Places To Visit In India

3 minutes ago
Binaryoptions.com Offers Exclusive Udemy Course

Binaryoptions.com

3 minutes ago
PM Modi in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan

4 minutes ago
Ways To Keep Your Pet Safe From Fleas And Ticks In Summer

Summer Care For Pets

4 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman

Nicole On Her Dad's Death

5 minutes ago
Representative image of a gun.

J'Khand Bank Robbery

5 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Interview

5 minutes ago
Radhika

Radhikka Turns Bridesmaid

5 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

11 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

11 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

17 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

18 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

22 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo