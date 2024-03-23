Advertisement

In a thrilling match on Friday, Royal Challengers (RCB) scored 173/6 in 20 overs. Super Kings (CSK) chased down the target, finishing at 176/4 in 18.4 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Mustafizur Rahman from CSK was the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 4/29 in 4 overs. Anuj Rawat top-scored for RCB with 48 off 25 balls, while Dinesh Karthik contributed 38* off 26 balls. For CSK, Rachin Ravindra scored 37 off 15 balls, and Shivam Dube added an unbeaten 34* off 28 balls. The match marked the first successful match of the IPL 2024, and CSK started their title defense in style. The intense match was marked after RCB won the toss and chose to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Also Read: World Championship of Legends Unveils Action-Packed Schedule

Advertisement

Fans react to the CSK vs RCB match

Spot the difference 🙄 pic.twitter.com/AQrihls0ue — Maria Haneef (@MariaSays00) RCB PROVED THAT THEY ARE THE CHOKERS... AND TO DEFEAT CSK IS NOT THEIR CUP OF TEA ☕🍵🍵☕ — mortasim (@mortasim_x) HAARCB 🤡 pic.twitter.com/oEEctmyupV — 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝕏 🚩 (@ALERTXOP) Bad bowling 💔 — Mohd Anas (@Anas25th) Niche dekh lo🤣 pic.twitter.com/Xj0fzvd0SI — 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝕏 🚩 (@ALERTXOP) Loosing against CSK is not acceptable..... Win cup or not match against CSK is very important!!!! @imVkohli — Vasu Thammaiah (@vasjav123) Captain don't know whom to bowl when. Management don't know whom to pick in auction. Coaches don't know whom to send for batting when. Bowlers don't know where to ball. Clueless🤡 — Sharan (@trigule_sh67369) What is this bowling man😵?? RCB doesn't lose because of lack of effort or commitment from players, it's because of the management and their decisions that RCB has never won. What did they even manage to achieve from that auction? The team was much better without the auction🤣. — Lord Beerus (@Beerus_REAL) our captain was CSK player in RCB jersey, won the toss and chose what they wanted and congratulated them first so happily as his team won!!until u hav a CSK loyal captain RCB can never beat them pic.twitter.com/l4rTg12JHO — sadhana ಸಾಧನ (@SanaAloof) Two bouncers per over is the only thing you guys have practiced from the past one week..? Lol.. I didn't see any one's body language high except Anuj.. and siraj went back to his form. At one stage faf was busy in setting the field and siraj started his runup to Bowl 🙏😴🤦 — Ben Tennyson (@FazalDhfm4)

Also Read: Virat Kohli gives an animated send off to CSK debutant Ravindra- WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 7th T20 match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday, 26 March. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm. On the other hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 6th T20 match of IPL 2024 on Monday, 25 March at 7:30 pm. These encounters are expected to deliver an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess for fans.