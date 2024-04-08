×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

What kind of TRAINING is this? Going for WORLD CUP or WAR? Pakistan Army involved in cricket too

Pakistan players participated in activities such as carrying rocks uphill, sniper shooting, all under the guidance of Pakistan Army personnel.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Pakistan cricket team's training
Pakistan cricket team's training | Image:IPL
The Pakistan cricket team recently undertook an unconventional training session that drew attention for its army-inspired exercises. Videos circulated online showed players like Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed participating in activities such as carrying rocks uphill, sniper shooting, and assisting each other through challenging drills, all under the guidance of Pakistan Army personnel.

Pakistan cricket team's Army training comes under scrutiny

This unique training approach sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with cricket enthusiasts sharing memes and humorous comments about the team's preparation methods. Some expressed concerns about potential risks, particularly for players with pre-existing injuries, highlighting the danger of slipping on the rocky terrain during these intense workouts. Umpire Richard Kettleborough even quipped, “Which Mission is Pakistan Cricket Team Preparing for? This Kind of training can be injury prone for players, if anyone slips on this rocky areas."

The Pakistan cricket team's rigorous military-style training took place at Abbottabad’s Army School for Physical Training and was part of their fitness camp in anticipation of upcoming tournaments, including the T20 World Cup in June.

The Pakistan cricket team, known as the Men in Green, is gearing up for a busy schedule that includes five T20Is against New Zealand in a bilateral series, followed by an additional T20 series against England. These matches are crucial preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

