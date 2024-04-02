Advertisement

Former Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan has attracted attention for his recent comments on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his situation with Mumbai Indians. Since taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma earlier this year, Hardik Pandya has been facing criticism from Mumbai Indians fans. He has been booed by the fans during IPL 2024 matches, drawing widespread notice.

Junaid Khan reacts to video of MI fans booing Hardik Pandya

Junaid Khan joined the conversation, acknowledging the negative reception Hardik Pandya has been receiving from Mumbai Indians fans during the current IPL 2024 season. Junaid responded to a viral video featuring former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who urged Mumbai Indians fans to show better behavior after they booed Hardik Pandya during the toss before the MI vs RR match on Monday.

"Just from this toss video you can see how much pressure Hardik Pandya is under and how Much the Mumbai indians fans are against him right now," Junaid Khan wrote on Twitter.

Just from this toss video you can see how much pressure Hardik Pandya is under and how Much the Mumbai indians fans are against him right now#MIvsRR #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/ew9guYSqbS — Junaid khan (@JunaidkhanREAL) April 1, 2024

Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, falling to Rajasthan Royals in Monday's match. Since taking on the role of Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya has not managed to secure a victory for his team. While he showed promising form with the bat against the Royals, he was unable to turn his brief innings into a substantial score.

